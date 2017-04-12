The Real Dangers Behind The Syrian Crisis Are Economic

Back in 2010/2011 when I was still writing under the pen-name Giordano Bruno, I warned extensively about the dangers of any destabilization in the nation of Syria, long before the real troubles began. In an article titled Migration Of The Black Swans, I pointed out that due to Syria’s unique set of alliances and economic relationships the country was a “keystone” for disruption in the Middle East and that a “revolution” (or civil war) was imminent. Syria, I warned, represented the first domino in a chain of dominoes that could lead to widespread regional warfare and draw in major powers like the U.S. and Russia.
That said, my position has always been that the next “world war” would not be a nuclear war, but primarily an economic war. Meaning, I believed and still believe it is far more useful for establishment elites to use the East as a foil to bring down certain parts of the West with economic weapons, such as the dumping of the U.S. dollar. The chaos this would cause in global markets and the panic that would ensue among the general public would provide perfect cover for the introduction of what the globalists call the “great financial reset.” The term “reset” is essentially code for the total centralization of all fiscal and monetary management of the world’s economies under one institution, most likely the IMF. This would culminate in the destruction of the dollar’s world reserve status, its replacement being the IMF’s Special Drawing Rights basket currency system.
Eventually, the SDR basket system would act as a stepping stone towards a single global currency system, and its final form and function would probably be entirely digital. This would give the globalists TOTAL push-button control over even the smallest aspects of normal trade. The amount of power they would gain from a single centralized digital currency system would be endless.
Syria in itself is just one layer upon many in the process of deliberate global instability, but it seems to be vitally important to the elites given that they continually make new attempts to draw the American public into support for so called “regime change.”
Mainstream media publications like The New York Times overtly press the narrative that Syrian president Bashar al-Assad has a long history of war crimes including the use of chemical weapons against civilians. Yet, neither The New York Times nor anyone in government has produced a single piece of compelling concrete evidence that Assad is guilty of such acts, including the latest chemical attack which the Trump administration as used as a rational for cruise missile strikes against Syrian military targets and rhetoric calling for the ousting of Assad.
Not that I necessarily have much faith in the Assad regime, but we saw this same exact model used under the Obama administration in 2013: A chemical attack against civilians which the White House then immediately, without evidence, uses to implicate Assad and call for regime change. This tactic to seduce the American public into war fever failed, even with many acting serving military, and Obama backed away (in part) from a full blown invasion of Syria. Now, it would appear that the establishment hopes they’ll get a better response using the same con-game under Trump.
There are far more advantages in the Trump scenario, however.
It has been my longstanding belief since the middle of last year that Trump would undoubtedly be president of the U.S., because the international banking cabal needs a scapegoat for the ongoing economic crisis they have been engineering for many years. The Syrian strategy is a win/win for the elites under Trump because, with Trump, there is no need for moderation. If they can influence him to rampage without concern for the repercussions in the region, then their scapegoat implicates all conservatives in general with little effort on their part.
George Soros‘ prediction that Trump “will fail” because he is “unpredictable and unprepared” and that he will “end up bad for the markets” will become a self-fulfilling prophecy.
I warned the liberty movement over and over again after Trump’s cabinet selection that he was surrounding himself with establishment ghouls that would either run the White House in spite of him, or, that he was gladly cooperating with them. His recent high tension rhetoric against the Syrian government and against North Korea only seems to confirm my suspicions.
So, where is this all headed? Nowhere good…
First, consider the fact that every time it appears that the Syrian government seems to be making headway in destroying ISIS, there is suddenly another chemical attack which places Assad under suspicion. Anyone who read my article ISIS Is Being Aimed At The West By Globalists — Here’s What We Can Do About It, published in 2015, has seen the extensive evidence I outlined which shows U.S. government complicity and even direct aid in the creation of ISIS. I compared the rise of ISIS to Operation Gladio, a massive false flag project undertaken by U.S. and European governments in Europe from the 1950s to the 1990s.
ISIS is useful as a perpetual boogeyman, and sadly, the Muslim religion has one foot stuck in the dark ages and will remain fertile ground for generating extremist groups for decades to come. The elites have every intention of protecting certain factions of ISIS in Syria, which means that ISIS will continue to spread from the area into the EU and the U.S. and terrorist attacks will continue to multiply.
Second, we have learned that the Trump administration is perfectly willing to fast-track certain longstanding establishment projects that involve kinetic action (i.e. destruction and death). If they were happy to move so quickly to strike Syria without supplying any evidence to support the measure, then it should come as no surprise if they are willing to strike North Korea, a country with ACTUAL means to threaten American targets or our interests in the Pacific. A precedent is being set today for an ongoing program of fast moving preemptive strikes. I believe this will go even beyond Barack Obama’s notorious penchant for trigger pulling to destabilize regions.
Third, I think many people also forget that Syria continues to maintain a mutual defense pact with Iran. Why does this matter? Syria is NOT Libya; Assad is not going to go down like Gaddafi at the hands of insurgent groups like ISIS. Regime change in Syria is going to require numerous U.S. boots on the ground. This, in turn, will invite hundreds of thousands from the Iranian Guard to intercede. If you study military preparedness around the world you know that a country like Iran or North Korea will offer far greater resistance than what we saw in Afghanistan or Iraq.
While they are still very poor nations militarily (in terms of defense spending), they are still relatively well-trained, and the technology gap is less expansive. Many American men will die in such a fight. If ground invasion becomes an option in Syria, expect Iran to be next, and expect the option of a new “draft” to return to the U.S. Also keep in mind that Americans will never accept military conscription today unless we suffer a massive attack on U.S. soil, or on U.S. forces abroad. So, expect some shock and awe to occur in short order...
Third, there is, of course, the ongoing question as to when U.S. and Russian forces will “stumble” over each other and someone on either side gets killed? The majority of analysts in the liberty movement expect that this is inevitable. I suppose I agree, but I do not believe the elites have been entrenching billions of dollars in control grid technology in every major city in the world just to vaporize them in a chain of mushroom clouds (this control grid includes Russian cities — just look up Putin’s Yaroslavl laws, which might make the NSA envious).
It seems to me that the natural progression of these tensions will end in economic retaliation from the East against the West, not nuclear retaliation. The thing is, this is actually the worst case scenario.
With nuclear conflagration comes immediate loss of full spectrum awareness for the elites. They lose their surveillance grid, they lose the means to maintain a healthy standing military, they lose the means to dictate the narrative because the mainstream media will not be functioning at that point, etc. During an economic crisis, they can shift wealth easily to safe havens, they can weaken certain militaries while strengthening others. They retain their control grid apparatus and use it effectively against the citizenry as long as there is not substantial civilian resistance, and the list goes on.
With nuclear war there would be total chaos. With economic crisis there is controlled chaos. The establishment prefers the latter option.
Eastern nations and their allies still hold considerable U.S. Treasury bonds in their coffers, and they still use the dollar for the most part as the world reserve currency (though they have been preparing the ground for a dollar dump since at least 2008). On top of this, many of these nations also have the option of dumping the dollar as the petro-currency and crushing our monopoly on how oil is traded globally. If any of these measures are taken by countries like Russia, China and Saudi Arabia, the U.S. economic structure will lose the last pillar holding it above water. We will effectively move into third-world status in the course of a few years.
These are not hypothetical dangers, these are very real dangers which have already been mentioned publicly by Eastern interests in their own media. They are also dangers which SERVE the globalist agenda in the long run. As I have noted time and time again in the past with ample evidence, Eastern governments including Russia and China openly and avidly support the International Monetary Fund and continue to call for the IMF to take over global management of all monetary policy to form a single world currency system. They may be “anti-U.S." in rhetoric, but they are NOT anti-globalist.
Syria remains a highly useful catalyst for the globalists to achieve the crisis they need to push their great reset forward. Being that they have tried to thrust Americans into that quagmire so many times over the past few years, I think it is safe to say they plan to use Syria as trigger point whether we cooperate or not.
If you would like to support the publishing of articles like the one you have just read, visit our donations page here. We greatly appreciate your patronage.
Be sure to visit Alt-Market's new YouTube video project, Guerrilla Think Tank. Check out our very first video revealing the long held military secret of Ballistic Loophole Shooting HERE.
You can contact Brandon Smith at:
This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it
written by Major Skeptic , April 12, 2017
Brandon, are you still expecting a terror attack(s) in the US in less than 30 days?
Also, it is VERY interesting that some versions of the bible state that the "end times" will begin with the destruction of Damascus.
written by axe , April 12, 2017
@Major Skeptic
I can see Damascus mentioned in Acts, but where is it connected to end times? Verse link please or it didn't happen.
Revelations never mentions Damascus or Syria. It's mentioned many times in Acts as Paul describes his gospel preaching voyages thou. Or am I missing the link?
written by Major Skeptic , April 12, 2017
I'm not a bible "fan".
I met a woman a few years ago that was a BIG bible fan and she showed me the verse in her bible. I don't remember what section of the bible it was in. I just searched Google for "end times destruction of Damascus" and there are quite a few links. I just thought it was interesting. I think it's quite possible that the ruling class actually wrote the bibles.
You guys are up late. I'm going to bed in Australia (I escaped the US in December).
written by Major Skeptic , April 12, 2017
I guess you're just getting up.
written by Yeti , April 12, 2017
Hi Brandon
Is there an archive of your older articles under the Giordano Bruno pen name (I didn't know about that pen name until just now)?
The Neithercorp Press website seems to be defunct.
Cheers
written by renewed , April 12, 2017
The verse is in Isaiah 17 if the Bible. This section of the Bible discusses the judgement on several middle eastern countries. All Muslim by the way.
written by thelightside , April 12, 2017
Hey Brandon, another excellent article!
I've read and heard about these competing oil & gas pipelines in the Syria region. Do you think this subject plays a big part in the Syria conflict? Have you already written on this perhaps?
written by Ken B , April 12, 2017
Someone with the name "durrangokid" posted a comment on this article. Pretty much thinks you are completely wrong. wondering if you saw it and what you think.
written by Pologrounds , April 12, 2017
Syria is vital to access for the Qatar pipeline. But once Assad is taken out or succumbs to the US pressure for that oil pipeline route....ahem, I mean held accountable for all of his atrocious acts on his citizens through the years, the US/the West will then take aim at Iran for access to THE OTHER pipeline (Iran/Iraq/Syria pipeline). Some controversy will pop up where we must intervene to "keep peace". It hasn't failed this century for the oil/drug/money interests. Iran is linked heavily to Russia and China regionally in trade. I think this is all about the control of oil flow worldwide. A long game of monopoly to control the board on a global scale, but to me the US (and whatever group actually calls the shots) is going for broke on the Qatar oil pipeline.
written by Pologrounds , April 12, 2017
The chaos created is a means, ultimately, for control. Control of what? Resources, free will, money. Those are the big 3 I see currently. To me, oil is a part of the reward. The elites vice-gripping an energy resource like oil, while further taking aim at the total control of green energy.
written by Aquarian , April 12, 2017
My reading and viewing list has narrowed significantly in recent years to only those analysts whose thesis has held sway over time, and even most of these have been forced to adapt their theories in response to global events.
It has to be said that Brandon is one of a very select few in that he publicises his core thesis and predictions, sticks to his guns and is consistently on the money. No doubt he will miss occasionally but the subject could hardly be more complex.
If anyone thinks they have a better source of information please post links.
written by Ken B , April 12, 2017
Thanks for replying. based on who you say he is, it makes sense that he would comment on one of your articles on another site to avoid a come back from you.
I have a lot of respect for what you have to say and this durrangokid just struck a nerve.
Keep up the great and informative work.
written by JMJ , April 12, 2017
I agree with you Brandon about not nuclear war and the economic war is now and nobody know we are inside WW3 with millions lost jobs around the world, we are all blinds because we not see the real true on this fake world.
Blue pill or red ? (Matrix)
You know if this news is true or fake ? Thanks
http://www.eutimes.net/2017/04/president-kushner-owns-666-building-where-the-mark-of-the-beast-chip-is-developed/
written by Hubbs , April 12, 2017
Hi Brandon,
I know this is an eye roller for most people, but in view of suppression of alt media, "defunding" of You Tube sites, etc.,my concerns of censorship by MSM have rekindled my interest in maintaining some ability for independent communications. While guns and ammo, thermal evasion techniques , food, shelter, water, PMs have their place, I for one realize that I have been so spoiled by the ease of communication through the Internet and cell phones that I have become quite complacent. What would I do if these were censored or the kill switch employed? I for one have just ordered a back up ham radio system.
I think it might be a good time to bring new viewers up to speed on what can be done to maintain some means of communication, just as a monetary system based on PMs that is relatively free from government control. No hype or sales pitches, just level headed non hysterical, analytic analysis of what you would recommend. I don't expect any reply, but rather in the future, this might be a topic to address.
written by Niki.s , April 13, 2017
Hi Brandon
today a friend of mine with high connection in Russia has written that yesterday the Russian have comunicated to Americans that thay have included European cities coordinates in their missiles...It was since the end of the Cold War that this didn't happen.
written by Marlena , April 13, 2017
Brandon's articles are among the very top tier on the web, no doubt. Now let me chew on his mighty ankle a little.
The problem with the long chess game analysis is that it's like predicting the hurricane's path--the farther out you are, the less accurate you become. Weaving the NWO single government narrative into immediate events is fraught with inaccuracies even though it's got legitimacy. It's kind of like knowing that the economy is going to "crash"--but you would quickly go broke buying put options based on that great wisdom.
Loosely put, it seems to me this Syria thing got started soon after Putin overplayed his hand and threatened to cut off Europe's fuel supply.
So the elites are not magic. They have long term strategies and short term tactics. Along the way problems crop up and detours have to be made. I think the Syrian war is about who controls the flow of gas and oil to Europe via the pipelines. Putin's choke hold on western Europe's fuel supply is his single greatest lever in geopolitics--his second being his relatively poor country's military and intelligence sophistication. The first is income and the latter is expense and nobody gets to ignore their cash flow for ever.
If western Europe can go around Russia for it's energy needs, Putin is on the path to subjugation.
But sure, there are other corollary agendas that need to align--Greater Israel, IMF monopoly, avenging the disenfranchised oligarchs, tube feeding the western defense contractors and the corporate media, and so on.
Trump/Tillerson will serve the interest of Wall Street and Big Oil in this matter--which is to get western Europe it's pipelines through Assad's neighborhood. I'm betting a deal will eventually be made which replaces Assad, allows the pipelines and gives Russia royalties on the flow. In the meantime, there has to be a stare down before there can be a handshake.
written by ciga freddie , April 13, 2017
Hey Brandon,
The petro dollar is de-facto dead already. A review of foreign media outlets in the past several years will easily attest to that fact. Even the Saudi's are looking to Russia and China in a new wave of deals.
Further, worldwide there are plans in the works for several gold related notes of trade amongst numerous large trading nations. I can't see how we'd ever have a one-world currency. Fine, China was recently let into the IMF basket, but that's to further their own agenda, not to bow down to the likes of the Western bankers. They, along with Russia now control the market for physical gold. Do you really think they're dumb enough to stick with fiat paper? Do you think the Saudi's will continue to accept our IOU's for their oil? They don't even need our "security" any longer, as they've cozied up to the Russians.
I don't disagree with the concept of a financial war, but the globalist bankers will never get their way in terms of a one world currency.
written by thelightside , April 13, 2017
I wonder if someone can give some insight on the misdirection and confusion that is going on. E.g.
-America first vs police the world.
-China enemy - now China friend
-Putin friend - now Russia foe
-Lock her up - leave her alone
-drain the swamp - invite them all
-what am i forgetting?
What is the plan behind this madness?
written by thelightside , April 13, 2017
@ciga freddie
With the 'right' crisis and preparation everything is possible.
written by And1 , April 13, 2017
Brandon what's your updated take on trump? He doesn't seem to be playing the deep-state opposition/fall guy anymore. Now it seems he's just another globalist lacky.
written by Bryan J , April 13, 2017
It is said that Xi jinping accepted Trump's proposal.
Do you think Trump will not attack North Korea this time?
written by thelightside , April 13, 2017
If Trump is supposed to be a 'nationalist villain'... he sure gives a good impression of a 'world peace police man'. And china butt licker. And traitor of those who believed in him.
But i'm sure the masses will see him in the way the media wants to portray him if and when the time of disaster comes.
And if it doesn't come he can play the role of world savior...
About that nuke hoax thing... yeah... can see it being true. All we have is the same crappy looking video's as those that 'proved' the moon landing hehe.
written by Milin , April 13, 2017
Hi Brandon
Thanks a lot for your new analysis regarding last Syrian events and escalation.
After the Trump's bombing, I would like to bomb you with questions. ;-)
I was surprised by Trump since the bombing: he made a U-turn on almost all important pre-election promises :
-bombing Syria / provoking Russia / continuing previous foreign policy of interventionism and aggression
-promoting the NATO
-etc.
So basically not anymore so different as H. Clinton .. with exception of economic policy (protectionism).
As a faithful reader of your articles, I tried to summarize in my mind:
Trump belongs to the same globalist group and his role is let protectionism (=anti-globalism) be the perfect scapegoat of a financial crash, designed on purpose.
Action, Reaction then Solution (let the people ask for more globalism)
All that makes sense but I thought that a protectionist Trump would better endorse his role by stopping interventionism and Russian provocation.
So my big surprise.
If Trump is too much following the previous foreign policies then it makes the scapegoat story less persuasive, I thought.
On the other side, giving fuel to geopolitical tensions, provoking Russia, all of that may help to the globalists: showing that the solution to wars and tensions is a world government instead of sovereign states.
So surprising, but your scapegoat storyline is possibly still on track.
The other effect of the bombing is that Trump probably destroyed its base.
Cf. comments of Notveryamused on ZH:
"Looks like he's on the fast track to being one of the biggest losers in history and making fools of good people that supported him."
and also:
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-04-08/hacker-group-releases-password-nsas-top-secret-arsenal-protest-trump-betrayal#comment-9339706
Now about WW3 and nukes, I am happy to read you:
"With nuclear war there would be total chaos. With economic crisis there is controlled chaos. The establishment prefers the latter option."
-On the other side: why did they allowed or even designed WW 1 & 2 ?
-To create the EU, the IMF and such globalist institutions?
-But why having destroyed countries and killed millions of people?
-Was an economic crisis no enough?
-Could it be that they prefer as well a war to generate reconstruction (renew economic demand)?
-Could it be that they like to reduce the world population?
-(BTW, what do you think on the Georgia Guidestones?)
Hopefully not.
I know I should not believe in MSM narratives, that the opposition Trump vs Hillary or USA vs Russia/China are just a show to manipulate us.
You mentioned that Putin is pro IMF and is connected to Kissinger.
But on the other side it is quite hard to not believe in this growing tension between USA and Russia.
It may just be a show or it may be real, but in any case the escalation is growing continuously since 2013 and it seems (unfortunately) rational to anticipate a war between both blocks.
-Are you not fearing such a war?
Sorry for the long comment, stopping here (but still have many other questions..)
Yours Faithfully
Milin
written by mangledman , April 13, 2017
Good article and comments. I have to claim ignorance on some things others keep jumping back to the surface. I have stated before the election, "Mama always said". "When something looks too good to be true, it probably is". Donald was saying a lot of the right things from the get-go. My thoughts were if he can pull off half of it, it would get him JFKd. If he were that big of a threat. I remember "o" and Vlad smiling and making deals one week facing WWIII THE next. We went from the temp. To the apprentice the next. I agree with you on the big war thing. It would be awful hard to carve up this country if power plants melt down. All those resources and no-one to go in after them if they come out glowing. I am still only grasping part of this Syria thing. Yes,there two pipelines, but with Turkey jumping back and forth, it gets stranger by the day. The MSM refuses to use the words Christian or Church, while watching both disappear. Keep your swords sharp and powder dry.
written by hoist the bs flag , April 13, 2017
@ Marlena:
“The main thing that I learned about conspiracy theory, is that conspiracy theorists believe in a conspiracy because that is more comforting. The truth of the world is that it is actually chaotic. The truth is that it is not The Illuminati, or The Jewish Banking Conspiracy, or the Gray Alien Theory...or what have you...
The truth is far more frightening - Nobody is in control.
The world is rudderless.” ( Alan Moore)
written by messianicdruid , April 13, 2017
Conspire = to breath together
A football huddle is a conspiracy. Guessing what play will be attempted is proposing a conspiracy theory.
People that watch football know there is direct correlation between what is discussed in the huddle and the next movement of the ball.
written by Milin , April 14, 2017
not sure if a chaotic world is more frightening than a world with absolute centralized power in a handful of psychopaths...
As Brandon answered you, he is not simply speculating, he is analyzing history, globalists publications, human psychology, facts and their underlying meaning, a bit like reverse engineering to find out the true direction of things (the hidden strategy).
And Brandon is not just making post-events explanations but predictions, which is quite more challenging
("it's hard to make predictions, especially about the future.")
and is quite success in this regard :-)
Conspiracies exist for sure! Many went public and are History:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Himmler#The_Gleiwitz_incident
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Reichstag_fire
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gulf_of_Tonkin_incident
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/False_flag#Examples
It is also facts that the horus eye (a symbol of freemasons & secret societies) is present on the USD and on the french declaration of human rights.
It is also facts that ALL top politicians are members of these secret societies.
So now it is hard for me to know for sure but IMHO there is more chance that the world is ruled by a small and organized elite group than being just chaotic.
Reading Brandon's articles should let you make your own educated guess
written by Milin , April 14, 2017
Dear Brandon
Many thanks for your reply.
"Finally, the best possible weapon for population reduction today is NOT nuclear war, but economic collapse. Today, if you starve people they will die en masse. During the Great Depression if you starved people some died but most were self sufficient, so, they also sent them to war."
I never thought about this... really smart point ;-)
"I fully expect regional wars to continue."
Ok so a full scale war USA vs Russia is not so probable, more likely regional and "low intensity" conventional wars, maybe in ost europe as well.
Basically, I guess it's impossible to conquer a land and its natural resources if its protected by nukes.
See "scorched earth policy": if you win then I nuke my own land and make it useless.
The best you can do is manipulate the population to make Putin unpopular and replace him with a straw man.
But you have already discussed this and explained that the globalist do not need Syrian resources and already own Putin.
Best
written by Yeti , April 14, 2017
When people finally realise the dire straits the economy is in -
probably only when the stock market falls because that is the only indicator they pay attention to - do you think the Fed might backtrack on rate hikes and start cutting again? And possibly even accompany that with a massive QE4? Or do you think they will they hold firm?
written by hoist the bs flag , April 14, 2017
@ Brandon and Milan
I should have mentioned that I threw that quote in there for counter balance and dialectic inquiry. However, I forgot to add at the end: "what do you think of this?" it wasn't meant as an offense, in case you took it that way.
I've been coming here since NeitherCorp as your take and explanations on synchronicity got me really interested. I'm also pretty much in line with your views on the current geopolitical situation.
I do believe that most things that are going on are absolutely a controlled and planned chaos and that we have been handled and manipulated from a small group of elites for a very long time.
thanks again and keep up the good work.
"Coincidence is the Hidden Architecture of Reality"
written by Dazed and confused , April 14, 2017
Makes no sense to fire a bunch of missiles into Syria that barely did any damage and then stop.
Why piss off north Korea when there is no benefit from removing them. They have way outdated tech and are practically harmless. The land is poor and all they seem to care about is maintaining their backward ass nation with subsidies. Why pick a country where if the regime is toppled u get a nation of poor starving refugees seeking asylum in South Korea and China? What benefit is that to any nation involved?
Honestly what has n Korea done that constituted a threat to anyone. They detonated a nuke here and there fired off failed rockets. Big whoop. Israel's got shit tons of nukes and rockets and blows shit up all the time. Saudi Arabia as well. N Korea is a saint compared to those guys and yet why threaten them? Makes absolutely no sense unless the purpose is to instigate instability and provide causes belli for an economic war.
written by mangledman , April 15, 2017
Destabilizing Syria is more Arab spring business, how do you suppose we might tackle Iran after tackling Syria. I realize the big game is destroying infrastructure, making refugees, and exterminating Christians whenever they get the chance. Installing central banks and stealing tons of gold goes with the program. It is mind boggling that we were going to war with China and Russia last week. This week China wants to take care of Korea for us, and Russian missiles aren't flying no matter how many times we thumb our nose at them. What do you think about us breaking all this international law, and running over all these little nations by proxy. Is this going to get us labeled a rogue state and talk the whole world into disarming what is left of us. When this goes hot, Monsanto and seed companies are all over grain harvests, and wal-Mart is capturing the milk market. Kissinger did a paper for Nixon about using food for a weapon. Terminator seeds. Refugees. Market crash, petrodollar dies. This is such a great cast, but the script still has me guessing at times.
written by Hubbs , April 15, 2017
Generally, it does little good for a parasite (elite/ neocon/ NWO/bankers) to kill its host. Propagation is enhanced when the parasite gets enough from its host for as long as it can to increase its reproductive success. In political terms, it did not make sense for the nobles to kill the serfs/ peasants, as dead peasants do no work, grow no food, build no roads etc..
So makes perfect sense for elites to maintain control, continue with plunder and extraction from, but not kill off the masses.
It doesn't make for sensational alt media reporting, but it nevertheless may be the most accurate prognosticator.
written by juandonjuan , April 16, 2017
been following you since Neithercorp. your ability to see a framework underneath all the noise keeps me coming back. One point I have seen raised several times is that while oil is good, Gas is sexy. The geology of the North Dome(Qatar) and South Pars (Iran) is so permeable that THE FIRST TO MARKET/HARVEST will get to essentially pick the other's pocket. Qatar is big in LNG, but a pipeline is so much more profitable- and if they can mix it in with Israel's Leviathan field- even better. So Assad Is Fooked(maybe)
written by wholy1 , April 18, 2017
There will be probably be [limited] war