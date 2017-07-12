The New World Order Will Begin With Germany And China

In numerous articles over the years I have outlined in acute detail the agenda for a future one-world economic and governmental system led primarily by banking elites and globalists; an agenda they sometimes refer to as the "New World Order." The term has gained such public exposure and notoriety recently that the globalists have fallen back to using different terminology. Some of them, like the International Monetary Fund's Christine Lagarde, refer to it as the "global economic reset." Others call it the "new multilateralism." Still others refer to it as the "end of the unipolar order," referring to the slow death of the U.S. economy as the central pillar of the global economy.
Whatever label they decide to use, all of them signal a full spectrum destabilization of the "old world" financial and geopolitical system and the ascendance of a tightly controlled one world edifice dominated openly by globalist hubs like the IMF and the BIS.
Too many people, even in the liberty movement, tend to examine only the veneer of this agenda. Some have deluded themselves into thinking the U.S. and the dollar are actually the core of the NWO and are therefore indispensable to the globalists. As I have shown time and time again, the Federal Reserve is now on a fast track to complete its sabotage of the U.S. economy; they would not be instigating instability and crisis to deflate the massive fiscal bubbles they have created unless America was at least partially expendable.
Some believe the NWO is a purely "western" construct and that eastern nations are defending themselves against an encroaching globalist empire. I have also shown that this is nonsense, and that eastern nations work closely with the same exact globalists they are supposedly at war with. This includes Russia's Vladimir Putin, a figure often ignorantly praised by select liberty activists.
What we see in the mainstream is conflict, yes; but it is theatrical conflict. At the end of the day, Eastern leaders pander to globalist high priests at the IMF and BIS and have lunch with NWO icons like Henry Kissinger, just as heads of the Republican Party and even Donald Trump's family go out to parties with Democrat strategists and George Soros.
It's all a kabuki play. All the world is a stage...
So, the question then remains, since the NWO and a one world economic system is in fact a real threat proven to exist through considerable evidence including the very words of prominent globalists, how does such a thing begin? If the U.S. is merely a limb that the globalists are willing to sacrifice in trade to gain even greater centralization, where will the NWO actually take root? As noted, both Eastern and Western nations are at the disposal of the international financiers, so it should come as no surprise that the NWO is seemingly taking shape around the relationship between two nations; one from either side.
As Bloomberg announces with apparent glee in an article titled "China, Germany Step Up As U.S. Retires From World Leadership," Donald Trump risks "uniting cold war allies and foes alike against him." In other words, the future is extreme socialism, the populists are a dangerous and dying breed and globalization marches on without them. The narrative is clearly being established.
The relationship between China and Germany might seem strange, but the two countries are far more alike than many people comprehend. Germany is the industrial and economic centerpiece of the European Union. China is the economic and industrial pillar of Asia. China sells itself as a communist society with capitalist hobbies. Germany sells itself as a capitalist society integrating socialist (communist) programs and social justice mantras. In reality, both nations are collectivist hell-holes, but this is exactly the kind of model the globalists want for the entire world.
Germany has set the stage for the self-flagellating model of "multiculturalism." Angela Merkel is obsessive in her pursuit of the ideal, and this makes sense from a globalist perspective. Multiculturalism requires absolutely uninhibited movement of ideologies and populations across borders, making borders essentially obsolete. Idiot leftists duped by pie-in-the-sky fantasies like "it takes a village to raise a child" have been exploited by the globalists as a tool to push the end of national sovereignty. Merkel's Germany has been at the forefront of this movement in Europe and is now apparently being groomed as an antithesis to Trump.
Germany has also for many years stood as a kind of socialist paradise, with over 25% of their GDP going into entitlement programs so pervasive it is possible for German citizens (women in particular) to live most of their lives without ever having to work. It was this constant flow of tax dollars into welfare programs that attracted a vast number of so-called "refugees" from Islamic countries into the EU, virtually overwhelming the entitlement system and forcing Germany to put restrictions on new citizens.
China has served the NWO model as more of an oppressive economic testing ground. Welfare and universal health insurance are indeed at the forefront of the Chinese government's latest "five year" program. Of course, with hundreds of millions of Chinese living on less than one U.S. dollar per day, the population has no choice but to rely on the generosity of the state. This has molded an economy that is barely tolerable for many, but tolerable enough to keep them from revolting. It is a dynamic the elites would like to apply in every nation.
The Chinese government oversees every aspect of the corporate networks that make up its economy. A Chinese business is in most cases a Chinese government business. There is no such thing as free enterprise in China. China's relationship with globalist institutions is well known. They are one of the first nations to openly call for a new global currency system headed by the IMF and based on the SDR basket. China has also recently been inducted into membership in the SDR basket by the IMF, showing that the back scratching is mutual.
It is this strategy of elevating the SDR basket and replacing the dollar's world reserve status as a precursor to a global currency that has been brought up time and time again by globalists. Recently by Mohamad El-Erian, former CEO of PIMCO in an article titled "Could The IMF's World Currency Help Encourage Global Unity?" Take special note that El-Erian suggests the shift into a global currency system as a way to fight back against the recent "rise of populism."
In order for such a plan to be launched, there has to be some stability somewhere in the world. While many nations face financial crisis on a scale not seen since the Great Depression, the globalists still need to have places to consolidate capital and establish a beachhead for the next assault on sovereignty. This beachhead may come in the form of an economic union between Germany and China, the two NWO favorites.
China is Germany's largest trading partner and Germany has been the top place for Chinese investment in Europe. Last month Merkel and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang met with the intention of "deepening ties" in the face of "protectionism" promoted by Donald Trump. Merkel stated:
"China has become a more important and strategic partner..."
"We are living in times of global uncertainty and see our responsibility to expand our partnership in all the different areas and to push for a world order based on law..."
Germany's ambassador to Beijing, in a recent briefing with reporters leading into G20 stated:
"The economic and political dynamic from a German perspective is moving toward the east."
"The U.S. has left somewhat of a vacuum in the region by abandoning the proposed 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership free-trade agreement..."
As I have argued since before the 2016 election, Donald Trump's job is to be the catalyst for multiple globalist programs which have actually been in the works for decades. Trump is now the excuse for everything. Trump and populism are the excuse for renewed "multilateralism," the excuse for German and Chinese cooperation, the excuse for a new global currency system and, most likely, the scapegoat for the inevitable final stage of our ongoing economic collapse.
Where Trump is supposed to represent the old world order and its "barbarism," Germany and China obviously are being staged as the symbol of something new; a New World Order in which cooperation and interdependency are the great virtues of our epoch. It is my suspicion that along with Russia and China, Germany will be one of the first nations to fully dump the U.S. dollar as the world reserve currency when the time comes to shift into the SDR basket system. And, that time is approaching quickly. It is also my suspicion that the globalists are seeking an economic power base from which to project their NWO, and Germany and China fit the bill nicely.
I suggest alternative analysts watch the relationship between these two countries very closely. Their behaviors may signal many changes and dangers ahead.
written by stevenguinness , July 12, 2017
Enjoyed your article Brandon.
It got me thinking that if globalists use both China and Germany as bases for their new world order / multilateralism agenda, then what we are seeing today between Russia and the West is a carefully orchestrated ruse to concentrate minds away from the real problem. Vladimir Putin has in the past also called for a new global currency, and Russia itself is a member of both the IMF and the BIS (along with China). But when you think of the history between Russia and the U.S. - the cold war, the Soviet Union etc - society has been trained to recognise Russia as a danger to Western 'democracy' and to our safety. That appears to be where globalists want people to look.
Independent and supposed 'alternative' media outlets are constantly referencing a 'demonetization' of Russia agenda whenever they are accused of something (hacking or an incident in Syria). I hear it all the time in the UK, how some independent journalists are no fan of oligarchs but on this occasion Putin is the 'good guy' who has prevented the U.S. from fulfilling their agenda in Syria. The facts don't bare this out. Putin is as much tied to globalist institutions as Trump is.
written by MiddleAgedHippy , July 12, 2017
Did you see the handshakes between Putin and Trump? I have them down as Freemasons.
written by curtmilr , July 12, 2017
One must be certain of what he speaks. The Soviet communist "experiment", which failed disastrously is not to be confused with historical Russia prior to the revolution which overthrew the Tzars. Until that point, Russia was a part of Europe, not a bipolar enemy of it.
That changed with Marxism, which poisoned not only Russia, but all of the West, to varying degrees, and much of the rest of the world. Basically, if a country is interlocked into the globalist system, it is infected by this globalist toxin.
The U.S. is set up to fail as the market and global military leader. When the fall occurs, I expect the nation to splinter into multiple regional coalitions, which will alternately trade with each other or make war accordingly.
Some fun!
written by turtlefeet , July 12, 2017
It certainly showed Putin is the man : )
written by ben78 , July 12, 2017
Hi Brandon .
Thanks for your explain and your work .
In France some economic expert who dont believe in economic recovery like Pierre Jovanovic and Charles Sannat say the actual fed rate is too low to collapse the whole economic life.
They rather talk about 5 percent instead of 1.5 percent . I read all your articles but i dont find arguments about that.
Why actual rate of fed could be destroy the economic life?
Is the same rate used by FED before the great depression as today ?
More that central bank like Japan or BCE use QE and low rate .
What is your opinion about that ?
Best regard from France Ben
written by blanc-pain , July 12, 2017
Hi Brandon,
According to you, Germany is will be a pillar of the next (or new) world order. What about euro, ECB and the current and near bankruptcy of the european banking system ? I remember in 2015 and 2016 Deutshebank case... And now the italian / spanish banks too ; the public debt of every country in EU (especially France, Italy and Spain, but Germany too).
Does the elite want to preserve euro or destroy it to create a new world currency starting with Europe and China ?
Thank you for your articles every week, from France.
ps : Is the decline of american foreign direct investment (outflow) the cause of US decline ? Chinese FDI are increasing while european/american are decreasing...
written by MiddleAgedHippy , July 12, 2017
"I still believe parts of the EU (beyond the UK) will break off. Italy seems like the closest to such a move."
That's a little oversimplistic. Inside Italy you have a northern European mentality in the north and a laid back attitude in the south. Same in Spain, also you have Catalonia, Basque Country. It is not so blank bloc as you assume.
Please don't think I'm being disrespectful. i think you are on the right track.
written by CIGA freddie , July 12, 2017
I think China is embracing the western monetary systems as a method of control from within. It is a means to an end, which ultimately sees China as a control mechanism, just as the US has been since Bretton Woods. A casual observer can see its parallel systems to the west: the AAIB (like the IMF), their CIPS money transfer system (like SWIFT), their new credit card, and their hoarding of physical gold. China has a long term view. Sure, embrace western banking systems now, with an eye toward gold based trade and far heavier use of its Yuan later.
written by Billy Dole , July 12, 2017
Thank you for your analysis Brandon as usual.
But I really wish people would go into more detail on the matter discussed in my title.
After these events will the US simply become on par with other western powers without world reserve currency status like the EU?Devalued to our displeasure,but not to a huge extent.
Or will we descend into 3rd world status,and a hyper inflationary hell as the economy fails?And trillions of dollars return home after the world stops using us as the preferred currency.Will there be mass death,loss of power/water,riots etc?
Further more which will come first,the economic implosion or the loss of world reserve currency status?Could they occur at the same time?
What can we do to prepare for these things?
Will Precious metals and crypto currencies be of any value to hedge wealth.Gold/silver are helping people in Venezuela apparently.
Will it get so bad that it's necessary to put away large amounts of food and water purification methods?
Or am I wasting my time in thinking we might slip that far?
Answers would be appreciated
written by Shakespeares , July 12, 2017
I recently red also an other interesting piece from George Friedman, Geopolitical Futures. He claims excactly the opposite, that Germany, which exports 50% of its GDP will suffer massive problems. Russia with 50 dollar oil is also facing problems. The United States is the only global power which controls all the world seas.
Do you think all this military power will disappear just because of Trump? Will the United States still be a global power after the dollar will be replaced as world reserve currency?
written by blanc-pain , July 12, 2017
Thank you for your repy Brandon.
I have another question, it's about Mao zedong and the history of China. Do you have any text or author to read about the links between maoism and the globalists ?
I alread know that Mao himself has opened his country to US investors in 1972, next to nixon and kissinger vist. It seems that the new world order will put an end to the world that was born in 1970's (bretton wood's break up, China as world factory, and so on). Maybe we should understand this particular us-china relationship to explain the current crisis.
written by Crickets , July 12, 2017
The New World Odor is all about destroying the West. Mainly America, so you are correct about that.
Once America is out of the way (their greatest desire) darkness will engulf the world and finally lead to the death of all creatures.
These 'elite and peoples should be careful what they wish for. then again it might be exactly what they want.
Doing the wish of THEIR father - SATAN!
written by Seen2013 , July 12, 2017
If I may be so bold:
"After these events will the US simply become on par with other western powers without world reserve currency status like the EU?Devalued to our displeasure,but not to a huge extent."
Neither the US nor EU have finished or fully implemented transition of economic system and justice system, and the US Federal Reserve is propping up the EU's Eurocrisis to protect designated Too Big To Fail Banking Institutions.
"Or will we descend into 3rd world status,and a hyper inflationary hell as the economy fails?And trillions of dollars return home after the world stops using us as the preferred currency.Will there be mass death,loss of power/water,riots etc?
Further more which will come first,the economic implosion or the loss of world reserve currency status?Could they occur at the same time?"
1). Brandon has already iterated that the economic implosion is already in progress, and it's not difficult to confirm particularly through old school measurements.
2). Speaking of old school measurements, the US Dollar's world's reserve currency status makes the difference between over 80% of GDP is a bubble with the status or over 93% of GDP without. Hyperinflation is baked into the cake, and the deficit to debt spending is being used to transition the economic model that can't support the GDP bubble.
3). In short, yes.
"What can we do to prepare for these things?
Will Precious metals and crypto currencies be of any value to hedge wealth.Gold/silver are helping people in Venezuela apparently.
Will it get so bad that it's necessary to put away large amounts of food and water purification methods?
Or am I wasting my time in thinking we might slip that far?"
... I think that your questions rests in; whether, you consider reviving 1870-1960 policy structures and catalysts that also dates to 1492 and prior desirable or capable of going along to get along under conformity.
written by Kel31 , July 12, 2017
One the EU basically has no resources ..I've live in Germany for over a decade in the past and look in horror has they destroy themselves with self imposed immigration hint: Cultures do not get along ..they kill each other. Meaning there will be no Germany. China is an economic mirage like all authoritarian regimes it's good at something, but are a disaster at others. Your points about the US are spot on, but your leadership will not be coming from China or Germany. Generational resistance is growing but I figure looking at your analysis they will be a day late and a dollar shot. Remember as these system decay they will not function. I'm looking at all of these structures that you talk about and I just don't see how they can hold together from a group that has NO ability to enforce anything. Keep in mind your lessons from the past ..FORCE WORKS, Whether Mongol, Roman, Muslim, Western domination was enforce at the point of a blade, Gun, cannon ..one does anything by free will. So me I'll watch with keen interest, but I don't see Germany and China lead anything.
written by David Utah , July 13, 2017
Marlena's attempt to corner Mr. Smith results in epic failure, lol!
written by Geoffrey , July 13, 2017
Your articles make a lot of sense Brandon, but it's disappointing you appear to regard any dissent as ‘trolling’.
A difference of opinion does not automatically indicate ‘trolling’ but you seem to have developed a 'reds under the bed' view.
Is all you want 'yes, me too' responses?
written by Gold Trader , July 13, 2017
+Geoffrey
Not that Brandon needs my help, but you are a f#$king idiot. He's obviously responding to someone using dishonest tactics - ignoring the information present and psychoanalyzing the author. That's called trolling, buddy. Shut up and pay attention next time.
written by Jacob... , July 14, 2017
Hey Brandon, I read most of your articles, but don't always read the comments sections so don't know your relations to posters, ie people you don't reply to, but was hoping you would reply to billy dole's posts. Don't know if it's him or the questions, but to me their good questions.
Also, I agree that Germany will turn their back on America, do you think it will be in relation to trade, or militarily?
Cheers mate, keep up the good work
written by BeastMaster , July 14, 2017
Brandon, you're a lighthouse in a dark night and stormy ocean. Sincere thanks.
Some people asked what may become of the US military. I expect the US military - or at least the equipment - to be gifted to the UN. I do not think the economic and social demise of the US automatically implies the collapse of the military, perhaps only the a change in the ones in charge of that military.
America looks very much like a beast that rose from the earth, that had the characteristics of a lamb before but is now clearly speaking as a dragon. I would expect such a beast to create an image of another beast by bestowing what it can to the UN.
written by The Happy Hindoo , July 15, 2017
A great many things comprise the global Kabuki theater. But I still remain convinced that Putin is at least *trying* to mitigate the NWO super structure as it relates to Russia.
The fact that Putin meets with Kissinger and that Russia's central bank interfaces with the IMF, etc., is just par for the course. It's not like they have a choice, given the current state of the world.
I've been closely following Putin's actions over the past 10+ years, obsessively reading everything I can about him and Russia (from all perspectives). And it just seems that he is the real deal. His hands are tied with the Russian central bank, which remains under globalist control. But just about every action he has taken over the past 10 years , with a few politically shrewd exceptions, is to insulate Russia from the effects of the NWO, without crashing the Russian economy.
Of course I could always be wrong. And nothing surprises me anymore. But I just feel that the evidence is overwhelming that Putin is the real deal. Maybe the *only* real deal in a world of sell-outs and fakes.
written by The Happy Hindoo , July 15, 2017
@Brandon
You certainly make a compelling case and I have indeed read most of your articles here on alt-market on the East/West paradigm.
Putting Putin's rhetoric aside, I will take up your request and list a few of his ACTIONS that, as far as I can tell, go against the NWO agenda:
-- Retaliating against the invasion of South Ossetia and Abkhazia and smashing the NWO-backed Georgian army.
-- Removing or disempowering or jailing the worst of the IMF-backed oligarchs and taking back Yukos oil from the Rothschild-backed theft of that national asset. If Putin was a true globalist puppet, he would have just let Rothschild keep Yukos in the same way US allowed Rockefeller/Rothschild to control all US oil assets.
-- Passing laws against "homosexual and transsexual propaganda" aimed at minors (one of the globalists' most insidious pet projects).
-- Paying Russian families to have more children, increasing the Russian population in direct contravention to the NWO depopulation and anti-family plans.
-- Returning Crimea (and its strategic port) back to Russia via a democratic referendum, thwarting a major NWO plan to bring Crimea and all of the Ukraine under full globalist control. If all the actors were indeed on the same side, there would have been no need for the overthrow of the democratically elected Ukrainian government nor the subsequent counter-actions by Russia. To say this is all theater borders on the absurd, since the whole point of globalist theater (and I concede there is a lot of it out there) is to *achieve* their goals, not set them back!
-- Intervening in Syria to smash the globalist-backed ISIS when that proxy army was just inches away from victory and the subsequent conquest of that country (a la Libya). If Putin was truly a globalist puppet, he, like Obama, would have been supplying military assets to ISIS and to the "moderate rebels" instead of destroying them. In such a case, the globalist plan to balkanize Syria would already be a fait accompli. Now it looks like Syria will actually survive as a nation state *with its own independent central bank* to boot!
I could go on with many more significant actions but then this post would be a hundred pages long. Again, I understand where you are coming from and I have researched enough over the past two decades to understand that the globalists do control a vast matrix of illusion. But that matrix is not infinite. There are still authentic human beings out there, some of whom might be in positions of power.
Don't know if you ever read the thesaker(dot)is blog but he has some great content over there (like alt-market) but with a very different take on Russia.
For now I am of the opinion that at least part of the Russian power structure is against the NWO and they are only playing along with globalist institutions until such time that they can engineer a "jail break" from this evil system. At the same time, there is clearly a Russian fifth column that is trying to fully join the NWO.
Finally, none of my thoughts here are absolute. I fully realize I could be wrong and I suppose only time will tell. Either way, I continue to devour your new articles as soon as they are posted!
written by The Happy Hindoo , July 15, 2017
@Brandon
Great reply, Brandon. Thank you for this, as you have given me a lot to mull over.
I often wish I was independently wealthy enough to research this stuff full time. There is so much to learn. Always another layer and another layer...
If your world model is indeed correct (and I concede it may be) then there is no hope and humanity is royally f**ked! I can certainly deal with these possibilities, as I maintain a healthy detachment from "the world." But it's still a tad disappointing. ;-)
written by Lord Feverstone , July 16, 2017
Superb article as always; well-reasoned, based in deep subject knowledge, and helpful links for context.
I'm in full agreement that TPTB are priming to pin the next economic collapse on the populist right. But I'd be interested in your take on how much President Trump's so-far-successful war on the leftist MSM propaganda machine could potentially railroad their agenda. If that media war is also Kabuki, how does it aid the globalist plans?
I'm cautiously optimistic that Trump might be the real deal , but preparing for the worst regardless.
written by Quincy , July 17, 2017
Brandon,
Will you please write a book on 4th generation warfare, or at least compile a long and detailed article on it? Or if that is not possible, would someone be able to link all of Brandon's articles discussing 4th generation warfare? I am searching for them but I think I am missing a few.
Thanks