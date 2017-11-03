The Economic End Game Continues

In November of 2014 I published an article titled 'The Economic End Game Explained'. In it I outlined what I believed would be the process by which globalists would achieve what they call the "new world order" or what they sometimes call the "global economic reset." As I have shown in great detail in the past, the globalist agenda includes a fiscal end game; a prize or trophy that they hope to obtain. This prize is a completely centralized global economic structure, rooted in a single central bank for the world, the removal of the U.S. dollar as world reserve currency, the institution of the SDR basket system which will act as a bridge for single a global currency supplanting all others and, ultimately, global governance of this system by a mere handful of "elites."
The timeline for this process is unclear, but there is some indication of when the "beginning of the end" would commence. As noted in the globalist owned magazine The Economist, in an article titled "Get Ready For The Phoenix," the year of 2018 seems to be the launching point for the great reset. This timeline is supported by the numerous measures already taken to undermine dollar dominance in international trade as well as elevate the International Monetary Fund's SDR basket. It is clear that the globalists have deadlines they intend to meet.
That said, there have been some new developments since I wrote my initial analysis on the end-game strategy that I think merit serious attention. The end game continues, faster than ever before, and here are some of the indicators showing that the "predictions" of the globalists at The Economist in 1988 were more like self-fulfilling prophecies and 2018 remains a primary nexus point for a re-engineering of our economic environment.
Using The East To Dismantle The Petrodollar
As I mentioned in last week's article, 'Lies And Distractions Surrounding The Petrodollar,' there has been silence and often disinformation in the mainstream when it comes to the quite open and obvious international pivot away from the dollar as the defacto purchasing mechanism for oil. This trend is only set to accelerate in two months as China begins fulfilling oil contracts in the Yuan instead of the dollar.
The problem is that even in the alternative media there is a continuing myth that Eastern nations are angling to "break away" from the international order. I often see the argument presented that the loss of the petrodollar can only be a good thing for the world. I am not here to comment on whether the end of oil-denominated in dollars is a good or bad thing. I am here, though, to point out that there is absolutely no indication whatsoever that major eastern powers like Russia and China are acting to undermine the existing globalist system.
On the contrary, China and Russia remain, as ever, heavily partnered with the IMF as well as the Bank for International Settlements, and their ties to international banking monoliths like Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are long established.
Eastern political and economic officials have consistently called for a new reserve system supplanting the dollar, this is true. But what so many analysts seem to overlook is that they ALSO call for that new system to be dominated by the IMF.
The delusion that the financial world operates on is that the IMF is "controlled" by the U.S. It is not. It is controlled by international bankers, who have no loyalties to any specific country. Once one understands this fact, the systematic sabotage of the U.S. makes perfect sense, as well as the collusion between China, Russia and the IMF. America is a sacrificial appendage of the globalist edifice and is being torn down piece by piece in order to feed the creation of something new and perhaps even more sinister.
As George Soros proclaimed back in 2009, the "new world order" would rely in part on China as a replacement economic engine for the globalist machine and depend far less on a diminishing United States. China would serve as a smaller engine, but a replacement engine none the less.
China is more than happy to oblige the globalists with a concerted and incremental program of de-dollerization. But this does not mean that the end-goal is a "petroyuan." No, the goal is for the IMF to assert the dominance of the SDR basket system as a reserve hub. And, China is now the flagship market for the SDR after its recent induction into the fold. There will be no single reserve currency after the dollar is brutalized. At least, not until all currencies are homogenized through the SDR basket and finally replaced with a single global currency unit. Until then, the IMF or the BIS will dictate nation-to-nation trade and monetary exchange.
It only follows that this highly-volatile rebirth of the global financial order would begin in part with the dollar's loss of petro-status. The oil trade is the one defining element that gives the dollar a fundamental edge over all other currencies. It is the closest thing we have to commodity backing for the dollar and it is an advantage no other currency in the world can yet boast. There are many ways to destroy the dollar, but the BEST method would be to end its petro-status.
The Global Currency Unit Is Already Here
One argument I used to hear often from naysayers on global currency was that there "is no monetary unit with enough liquidity to replace the dollar." Of course, these people have no understanding of the SDR basket and how it could be used to envelop and absorb most if not all currencies into a single reserve mechanism. That said, I understand the confusion. When people think of currencies, they think of physical tickets of measurement; they want to see a piece of paper with symbols, or, they want to at least see a brand name for the product, which is what all currencies really are.
When The Economist in 1988 called for a global currency to launch in 2018, they were perhaps not aware of the exact form the destructor would take. Even in 2014 I was not fully convinced we had enough evidence on what that unit of measurement would be or look like. Today, it is clear as crystal — the one world currency system will not only be a cashless system, but it will also be based on digital blockchain technology.
As I examined in my article 'The Globalist One World Currency Will Look A Lot Like Bitcoin,' while some politicians and banking moguls publicly attack blockchain-based products like Bitcoin or Etherium, in the background they are actually heavily invested in these systems and are even building their own. With central banking mascots like Ben Bernanke becoming keynote speakers at blockchain conferences, it is not exactly an elusive secret that the global banks love blockchain tech.
Even major elitist corporations like Amazon appear ready to adopt blockchain products as currencies. So, one needs to ask the question: If the blockchain and Bitcoin are such a dire threat to the centralization of the establishment, why are they rapidly laying all the groundwork necessary for blockchain systems to replace paper currencies?
What is interesting to me is that even in the highly vigilant world of alternative economics, which is well aware of the trend towards a global currency system, blockchain systems are still revered as if they will save us from central bank tyranny. Very few people have noticed that The Economist call for a 2018 one world monetary framework has arrived slightly early; it has been right under our noses for several years. With blockchain-based methods of exchange, a replacement structure for the dollar and all other national currencies is not very far away.
The Federal Reserve Implosion Program Continues
I remember back before 2008 when the media almost never treated actions at the Federal Reserve as major news. In fact, I remember back when the average American had never even heard for the Federal Reserve, and some believed the very existence of the institution was a "conspiracy theory". Now, the nomination for the new Fed chair is at the top of the news feeds, but for all the wrong reasons.
The changing of the Fed chair is absolutely meaningless as far as policy is concerned. Jerome Powell will continue the same exact initiatives as Yellen; stimulus will be removed, rates will be hiked and the balance sheet will be reduced, leaving the massive market bubble the Fed originally created vulnerable to implosion. Equities in particular display the behavior of an out of control bullet train similar to the 2006/2007 bubble, or even the delusional exuberance prominent before the crash of 1929. All of this optimism is dependent on two things - dumb blind faith that all investors will continue to act in perfect concert to always "buy the dip", and, continued faith that central banks will forever step in to obstruct and reverse any market correction.
An observant person, however, might have noticed that central banks around the world seem to be acting in a coordinated fashion to remove stimulus support from markets and raise interest rates, cutting off supply lines of easy money that have long been a crutch for our crippled economy. The Bank of England raised rates this past week, as the Federal Reserve indicated yet another rate hike in December. The Europeans Central Bank continues to prep the public for coming rate hikes, while the Bank of Japan has assured the public that "inflation" expectations have been met and no new stimulus is necessary. If all of this appears coordinated, that is because it is.
Fed policy is not dictated by the Fed chair, and it is certainly not dictated by Donald Trump. As former chairman Alan Greenspan openly admitted, the central bank does NOT answer to government, it is an autonomous policy making machine. Fed chairs are as easily replaced as lawnmower parts; they are mascots for the banking system, nothing more. Once they are "nominated" by the president, they take their orders from another source entirely, and I would even question the validity of the nomination process and how the original list of candidates is chosen. For the real puppeteers at the Fed, one would need to look to an organization outside the U.S., called the Bank for International Settlements.
Many Subtle Changes Add Up To Unprecedented Instability
I think it is vital for people to consider time when it comes to economics. Changes we think were abrupt during historic moments of crisis were often not abrupt at all. Almost all financial crisis "events" were preceded by years if not decades of growing but subtle cracks in the foundation. If you were to travel back 10 years ago and explain to the average person (or the average mainstream economist) what is happening today, he would probably scoff indignantly. Yet today these things are accepted as commonplace, or ignored as unimportant. Time and short attentions spans are the bane of free societies.
The skeleton of the "new world order" economy is right in front of us. The triggers for explosive change have already been planted. What concerns me is, when these changes come to fruition and crisis follows, will the masses even notice?
written by Gods Creation , November 03, 2017
Nobody will notice the banks crimes... but they will notice the chaos caused by them. The death and destruction will be widespread. The Deagle population prediction for 2025 will begin to seem probable instead of impossible.
The People are so clueless the best one can hope for is a disaster that eliminates the tyrannical government as rapidly as the people it claims are it's property.
written by Anon1 , November 03, 2017
How are they ever going to get the world to accept a cashless system without any suspicions? I guess they control the media so that helps.
written by Guest , November 03, 2017
Jim Rickards , as you must be aware, says the BRIC nations have now reached the 15% level that enables them to block any action by the IMF, thus assuring the demise of the dollar. How does this play in the pending economic reset?
written by pats-b , November 03, 2017
Only nations/regions with overly trusting, rather docile populations - Japan, Scandinavia - have sharply decreased cash usage (only using it for about 20-30% of transactions). These developments in these nations are held up as indications of imminent cashlessness. But they are total anomalies. In the rest of the world (with the exception of the US and UK, where cash transactions are at 50-60% of total) cash usage continues for 70-90% of transactions, and is actually increasing in Germany Austria and other developed nations. Cash acceptance has gotten more high-tech with automated bill and coin dispensing for change, and is often faster than card payment. Obviously the rulers want cashlessness, but I don't think they're going to get it anytime soon. We need to be careful not to turn cashlessness into a self-fulfilling prophecy by overstating its likelihood/imminence.
written by Guest , November 03, 2017
Crash the dollar, and the US economy, and there will be such a hue and cry emanating from this society of entitlement and big nanny govt, they'll beg and scream for ANY "fix" that will promise a solution, however transitory and
Ill-advised it is.
written by pats-b , November 03, 2017
No, I'm operating on assumptions based on what is provably the case, and where trends are actually going, which in several notable countries has actually been towards more cash (which may be a demographic function of more hard-up millennials vs. less boomers with fat accounts and card balances and a different financial approach). Your assumption is that what the rulers long-term plans will come to fruition because they want them to (even though there are exactly zero historical cases where the grandiose long-term plans of empires and rulers succeeded). Sure it could happen, but let's not do them any favors and positing it as a foregone conclusion. It smacks of Hillary Clinton's manufactured 'inevitability.'
Despite what Alex Jones are others say, it's not always the case that things are getting worse, or that the 'sheeple' are heading in the direction where the rulers want them go and want us to believe we are all irrevocably heading. Some examples: the massive backlash against GMO foods and defeat of hormones in dairy, the fact that many are rejecting chain restaurants and hotels in favor of independent businesses. It is actually in vogue in some cities for young adult-owned businesses to accept only cash, in the US but especially in Europe. The power was out in Puerto Rico for a month, and as in dozens of similar cases, nothing really happened. People didn't instantly go crazy and kill each other as Jones and the ultra-preppers insist will occur.
These are cases where things have run against the crystal-balling by doom-and-gloomers. We all know about Sweden and India (where cash is not even close to banned and still used for way over 90% of transactions, only not for large transactions; with India's free-wheeling culture I have no doubt there are many ways around the new system), and about where the rulers want to go. While these issues are important to hash out in some detail as you have done, I think it's counterproductive to do so without focusing on solutions, or mentioning that the evidence cited is anomalous relative to the rest of the world and that in some cases the trend is moving towards cash. The cashless agenda and risk for a major cashless push are undoubtedly there and should be discussed, but I think with more nuance and less a sense of inevitability and dread.
written by BeastMaster , November 03, 2017
@pats-b
Dear pats-b,
It almost sounds as if you control the cash printing presses of the world. Do you control those presses? Or is it perhaps controlled by the reserve banks, who in turn are controlled by the IMF and the BIS, just like Brandon explains?
And how much do the small economies really matter on a global scale? If the Dollar and the Yan and the Ruble plays along, who cares about the rest?
And Germany? Does their Chancellor care about her people's opinion on her immigration policy? Why on earth would their central bank care about the people's voguish love of cash? And Brandon wrote yet another great article on Germany and China taking the lead. Well worth a read.
Oh yes, don't forget North Korea and perhaps a side of depopulation.
If there is a bit of "doom-and-gloom" on the horison, the only "doom-and-gloomers" are the ones not preparing for it. The coming tribulation doesn't care about anybody's optimism. The optimists are the ones planning to survivie it.
written by Chris B , November 03, 2017
Brandon,
I waited for your article this week as you had asked me to in the comments last week. I agree with everything you have said here. I am still curious how you think the petrodollar will fall exactly. Shall it be the US arbitrarily doing something to devalue the dollar in retaliation against China? Or perhaps just a slower move around the world away from trading oil in dollars and toward the yuan? Or maybe some combination of both scenarios? Your input is appreciated.
written by Seen2013 , November 03, 2017
"It's A Flat World After All" Thomas Friedman New York Times 2005 summary article of his novel "The World Is Flat"
Globalization 1.0- present 3.0 from 1492-2000
Flatteners: Wifi-Broadband, Workflow (Software applications), off-shoring, out-sourcing, in-sourcing, open-sourcing, supply-chaining, Informing (Google/Yahoo), blockchaining, and etc.
"This created a global, web-enabled playing field that allows for multiple forms of collaboration on research and work in real time without regard to geography, distance, or in the near future language." (2005, Friedman)
"It is the creation of this platform with these unique attributes that is truly important sustainable breakthrough that made what you call the flattening of the world possible" Craig Mundie the chief technical adviser of Microsoft (2005, Friedman)
written by Anon55 , November 03, 2017
Brandon, I can recall that you said that you believe the future NWO currency may already be among us, but since both BIS and IMF are pointing towards central bank issued digital currencies, do you believe we may be seeing these as well? and if we are going to be seeing these, then what's to stop IMF from creating their own digital currency and use that as the NWO currency instead of something we already have?
Here are some sources if you aren't familiar:
https://www.bis.org/publ/qtrpdf/r_qt1709f.htm
https://www.coindesk.com/imf-explores-icos-central-bank-coins-new-blockchain-note/
written by Creditwiz , November 04, 2017
Maybe Satoshi Nakamoto is the IMF/BIS and they possess the backdoor "Master Seed" to the BTC blockchain and the new SDR currency is BTC - The skeleton of the "new world order" economy right in front of us - which they silently already control ?
written by https://rebel0007com.wordpress.com/ , November 04, 2017
There has been a globalist conspiracy, which has been delayed. It is in plain sight in the 1992 U.N. Agenda 21 which is a 350 page plan for public private partnerships throughout the world. It is a truly despotic horror scenario of Mussolini style anarcho/corporatism on steroids.
I've read the entire thing, and hope that you will too.
https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/outcomedocuments/agenda21
Central banking guarantees one thing- failure:
IT’S THE MATH STUPID! – Andrea Iravani
https://rebel0007com.wordpress.com/2017/10/28/18/
This is What Fascism Looks Like! – Andrea Iravani
https://rebel0007com.wordpress.com/2017/11/03/this-is-what-fascism-looks-like/
written by Q , November 04, 2017
@Brandon
RE: Fall of the petrodollar written by Chris B , November 03, 2017
Do you see China-Russia-Iran et all lanching a PURE gold standard via blockchain (thus) cashless after the (manufactured) crisis?
Kinda suit the pheonix (a russian symbol seen on kremlin) out of fire (burning up paper dollars - the crisis) image with the gold chain and a digital sign/symbol and a 2018 date/time? and the crown is a symbol of a private family/secret society on the head of the control?
Thanks :)
written by friendlyobserver , November 04, 2017
I know some people have heard this before, but the truth is still valid and will be as it is revealed. Read Revelation 13: 16~18 for a clear indication of the final outcome of all this 'one world order' madness, and the whole book of Revelation to explain the factors leading up to it. These 'elites' are playing right into the enemies hand, and those that follow the elites will end up the same as them - lost. Praying that many who read these words and the words of the Bible will come to know Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior, and will be prepared to NOT accept the mark of these crazy elites and their lost master.
written by Anon1 , November 04, 2017
@friendlyobserver Amen to that. Perhaps we recently celebrated the anniversary of the deadly wound earlier in that chapter. That wound is healing fast. If you missed the celebration you could always celebrate on Monday 13th depending on what calendar you are using. No one gets away with anything and we must all stand in judgement before God.
written by Faithful in Him , November 04, 2017
Should we prep for these events(and how) or wait for the Lord(rapture)?
written by Anon1 , November 04, 2017
@Faithful. Put on your 'armour'. I don't believe Christians will escape these events. Have a read of Foxe's book for some history and inspiration.
written by BeastMaster , November 04, 2017
@Faithful
Brandon limits his articles to analysis of observable fact only, and so I do not wish to leave a long religious post. Shortly, there is a rapture to meet the Lord in the air allright, but it's not silent or secret. It happens riiight at the end when He comes back with vengeance and the earth and the elements melt in fervent heat. So if you make it until then you are either translated or you die.
Before that comes a spot of difficulty referred to as the tribulation, so I'd suggest don't wait : )
written by greetings from germany , November 04, 2017
Those analysis are interesting.
As I have written before, I totally object your notion of fighting back with violence - that's not going to help at all.
But the analysis matches the facts: we are indeed approaching what seems to be a more and more unstable world. Just look at the crisis we have now. They conjured "North Korea" out of nowhere, all of a sudden there was this immediate threat (like 2-3 months into the Trump presidency?) which could cause a nuclear holocaust.
Then there's the conflict with China and the Petro Youan.
Then there is the conflict with Russia that could spark in Ukraine (as Brzezinski foretold) ur Syria or Iran...
You cannot talk to the average Zombie about this. Many people might understandably be tacken aback by the mentioning of antony cuttons works (satanist cabal elites), but they don't even understand that the us is the global empire... that can be really frustrating at times.
However, even those who understand sort of duck away when it comes to mentioning a timeline. And here i think you are right. It's starting right now and it will continue. The big war, final huge conflict might not be as late as 2019, but i dont think we have much more time left - the decline of the US empire and the dollar just sets the timeline for the elite.
written by costas , November 04, 2017
Mr Brandon,
The BIS is ushering in crypto. Sure, but there are still an awful lot of countries that are nowhere near a crypto future, so that 2018 date will be revised.
The BIS is signalling to all central bankers to drain liquidity. Why? So that the world is plunged into chaos with unserviceable loans, overpriced equity and worthless bonds? Unlikely...Rates will go up, but money will remain easy in relative terms as almost all developed nations, not just the US, are carrying oversized debt. A cyclical recession will eventually be triggered by central banks' manipulation of short term interest rates; it will take a few years to get there.
Russia and China are colluding with the IMF. It might seem that way, but wait: the same people who run the IMF have put Russia through 3-year sanctions barring them from using the western financial system, and Russia is gratefully colluding with those same people now, while still under sanctions? In their place, would you respond that way?
Conclusion: clearly there is a drive to centralise power and finance. This has been happening throughout modern civilisation; just look at old maps of Italy and Spain and now Europe...a clear trend in the making. But to be run by a few elites? Not quite, rather, to be run by China and the same bankers who backed the US for the last 100 years.
written by Chris B , November 04, 2017
Not to venture way off topic into the religious realm but for those asking about a rapture and tribulation, do know that all on Earth shall endure the tribulation and there will not be a rapture prior. So prepare NOW. Time is of the essence. You have car insurance, homeowners insurance, perhaps life insurance, so you should have tribulation/financial collapse insurance as the evidence more and more points to it happening.
written by David Campbell , November 04, 2017
"For the real puppeteers at the Fed, one would need to look to an organization outside the U.S., called the Bank for International Settlements."
BIS G!0
The Group of Ten is made up of eleven industrial countries (Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States) which consult and co-operate on economic, monetary and financial matters.
https://www.bis.org/list/g10publications/
Revelation 13:
1 And I stood upon the sand of the sea, and saw a beast rise up out of the sea, having seven heads (G-7?) and ten horns (G-10?), and upon his horns ten crowns,
Daniel 7:
20 And of the ten horns that were in his head, and of the other which came up, and before whom three fell; even of that horn that had eyes, and a mouth that spake very great things, whose look was more stout than his fellows.
written by EricC , November 05, 2017
". .the form the destructor would take"? Ghost Buster's reference? Glad to see you can still keep your sense of humor in all this 'we're doomed' stuff.
written by Aquarian , November 05, 2017
Top marks, Brandon. Great summary of where we are.
And for anybody who might claim the beast would simply grow a new head if we did remove this one; yeah, but there would be a precedent set, for the replacement, and for future libertarians.
written by Marlena , November 05, 2017
Do you think the BIS/IMF will reward the product innovators with inclusion of BTC into SDR basket?
written by Marlena , November 05, 2017
Just to continue...this would be my guess: Btc WILL be redeemable for SDR at a watered-down rate when the SDR goes blockchain and issues the World Coin. At that point Btc will be outlawed and it will wither. So the bitcoiners will be co-opted into the system but they won’t like the loss of purchasing power—analogous to the gold confiscation and revaluation in 1933.
written by costas , November 05, 2017
Brandon, many thanks for your interesting comments
To your point about crypto, you can't have a properly functioning cashless society unless it includes everyone, and for the time being, there are large pockets of wealth around the world that are nowhere near getting into gear, despite the OECD and IMF giving the impression that they have rounded the cattle and well along to herding them into the stable.
One of the purposes of crypto is the pursuit of taxes, so both cash and gold have to be completely eliminated everywhere before cashless systems are effective. I am not here to predict the future or to take sides or even to state preferences...however it looks like a gargantuan job to get to the scenario you predict to happen anytime soon.
Re your comment about blockchain, noted and agree that it is in process. I gather this has multiple other purposes, not just specific to crypto currency.
To your point about Russia, I'm not sure I understand the comment, but I think you suggest the sanctions have the effect of merging Russia with Europe? I mean, if you live in Europe, you would know that Russia has been part of Europe for twenty plus years. The US instigated sanctions actually caused a rift in our previously good relations with Russia.
Re your comment about China, I am aware they have appeared very supportive of the IMF and were given a seat at the table of the SDR currency participants. In addition they own a larger amount of SDR's than the opening allocation that participating nations have been allocated.
China's long term plans and intentions are in my opinion speculatively discussed by all commentators. So lets wait and see on that one.
Best regards
Costas
written by https://rebel0007com.wordpress.com/ , November 05, 2017
Is Professor Elizabeth Warren on Commission With Federal Reserve?! – Andrea Iravani
https://rebel0007com.wordpress.com/2017/11/05/is-professor-elizabeth-warren-on-commission-with-federal-reserve/
written by costas , November 06, 2017
Brandon, thanks; fair comments. Yes of course cash has to be eliminated gradually. While this is happening , the system is a sieve...that was my point.
On Russia, my point is that "the globalists" made a mistake...actually they have made a lot of mistakes and they will keep making a lot more mistakes - so this conversion is so drawn out i'm not very concerned about it over what's left of my lifetime; (for my kids ? yes indeed I am concerned)
For China, I see what you see. The difference is that i have not drawn any conclusion yet.
All the best
Costas
written by costas , November 06, 2017
Brandon, though my views remain unchanged I do appreciate your concerns. However, each to his or her own!
All the best
written by soldier , November 06, 2017
For those of us wanting to deal with cash, they going to murder us? Cops are already being slaughtered at increased frequency. granted for black lives matter, but agree or not, inner city African americans and muslims and other groups have balls to blood let if necessary.
written by curious cute cudgle , November 06, 2017
Hi Brandon,
What are your thoughts on the elite's plans for depopulation? Is this a part of their agenda?
It seems to me that this would be a necessary part of their plan. I believe I've read in some of your articles about complex systems necessarily breaking down as they increase in complexity. It seems the elites would know this - they must decomplicate (simplify) the system in order to control it. I would think their thinking would be something like:
1. The population must be reduced significantly in order to bring it under the threshold of predictability and controllability
2. The population must be maintained at a sufficient size in order to continue forward progress in technology, medicine, and science such that the elite can continue to consolidate their power, maintain their own health and well-being, and work toward their dream of immortality.
written by curious cute cudgle , November 07, 2017
@Brandon...
You've said that, but you also said that one reason you think they will fail is that complex systems are inherently unstable and impossible to contain and control, and that the elite's downfall is in their confidence that they can, in fact, control and contain the world as a whole.
But my hypothesis is that they will simply simplify the system - depopulate.
Regardless...what is your stance on depopulation? Is this key to their agenda? I personally think it has to be (thinking from their perspective).
written by hairbinder , November 07, 2017
Great article Brandon.
What is your opinion about depopulation, are the figures from deagel.com realistic? (80% decrease in USA by 2025??)
http://www.deagel.com/country/forecast.aspx?pag=1&sort=Population&ord=DESC
Especially if "no pandemic or nuclear war is included in the forecast".
What is your take on it Brandon?
written by curious cute cudgle , November 07, 2017
@Brandon,
http://www.alt-market.com/articles/2950-the-reasons-why-the-globalists-are-destined-to-lose
I paraphrased you, but that's basically what you said:
"First, in any system, and in complex systems most of all, there are always elements that cannot be quantified or predicted. To understand this issue, I recommend studying the Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle. To summarize, the uncertainty principle dictates that anyone observing a system in action, even from a distance, can still affect the behavior of that system indirectly or unconsciously in ways they could never predict. They are also limited by their ability to objectively perceive all available elements of what they observe. Unknown quantities result, predictability goes out the window and total control of that system becomes unattainable.
This principle also applies to human psychology, as numerous psychoanalysts have discovered when treating patients. The doctor, or the observer, is never able to observe their patient without indirectly affecting the behavior of their patient in unpredictable ways. Therefore, a completely objective analysis of that patient can never be obtained.
What the elites seek is a system by which they can observe and influence all of us in minute detail without triggering a reaction that they wouldn’t expect. The laws of physics and psychology derail this level of control. There will always be unknown quantities, free radicals, wild cards, etc. Even a seemingly perfect utopia can be brought down by a single unknown."
Also I wasn't suggesting they plan to kill off everyone. In fact, I said they will leave and need to leave a sizeable number (500M to 1B) in order to keep themselves well situated and move technological progress forward. They need a large, but contained population to feed off of.
If convincing us all that globalization is necessary in order to complete their plan, even if the eventual plan is to kill 95% of us, is completely logical.
written by Cal , November 08, 2017
Hi Brandon,
SDR, Blockchain.....what is gold's place during and after the reset? many thanks
written by CrazyTown , November 09, 2017
I would love to see the day when the staff of the elitists turn on them and rebel when they are stuck in their underground bunkers for an extended period of time.
written by Janet Yellen , November 11, 2017
Hey Brandon .love your thought process on the SDR thing I believe that bitcoin is the SDR in disguise all that is needed now is just a good old fashioned ww3 then a us dollar dethroning ,then the white horse with a IMF on its back to ride in to save the day with an awsome new world currency , yep awsome aint it ,a countryless world reserve currency no import export issues .All other countries could peg to the SDR and only governments can purchase the SDR for reserves (the population will use their respective countries currency, of course the devaluation can continue indefinatly when it is a cashless system and we will have no choice but to use blockchian technology thro our smart phones).
I would like to ask your opinion on this thought i have on hyperinflation .i dont believe it will happen .That would imply that debts would be wiped away thus all the work that went in indebting the world with cheap credit would go Poof .it appears that deflation is a better tool (hence the concerted effort buy world CBs to raise interest rates )it would be better to keep the debt intact rather than destroy it ,but it sure would be painfull to pay it back in a deflationary environment. it took me a while to see this but I think with your thoughs and mine coming together I think I will put hyperinflation to rest .
Im not really sure exactly how the world reserve dollar will fair but Jim Willie has a theory about a new domestic dollar after ww3 (just around the corner with them aircraft carriers parked next to North Korea as we speak ).the new devalued dollar for the states wil be painfull for us citizens plus a brand new wall will be there to imprison the tax payers, not to keep imigrants out .funny thing is reagan said TEAR DOWN THAT WALL Trump says BUILD THAT WALL LOLOLOL WHICH IS IT .I of course would not be subject to this because I,m canadian but my dollar will also be davaulued forever due to the ever expanding credit that will come as a result of the SDR peg .negative interest rates will be the future which is possible in a cashless digital system l..ouch ..people laugh at me about this monetary thing including intelligent financial advisors due to the fact that i did not graduate from high school .Imagine the IMF buys up the world debt then issues 100 year bonds lol it would only make sense for countries(governments ) to buy them not people... anyways thanks for your writing i enjoy your ideas
Ps gold will be worth like 10000 SDRs and will only go one way only into the IMF but will never be available for purchase after ww3 imho???
written by adubman123 , November 12, 2017
Brandon,
Just a quick comment to say that I completely agree with this view that China and Russia re working in concert with the IMF and the Globalists for the very reason you mentioned, they have consistently stated their objectives in IMF-led terms.
My comment pertains to yours as to why people have such a difficult time buying this. I believe it is because most people still think in terms of nation states and cultures and dismiss the idea of Global Elite Cabal running the show and the Russians and Chinese are in on it. They cite years of enmity between the East and the West. However, I'm sure you're correct.
Thanks for all that you do and say. Keep it up. You're the only man who can see in a room full of blind people.