The Virtual Economy Is The End Of Freedom

There is one simple rule to follow when understanding the tragic history of economies: Never put blind faith in a system built on an establishment-created foundation. You would think this would not be a difficult concept to grasp being that we have so many examples of controlled economies and collapse to reference over the centuries, but in our era more than ever the allure of a virtual world with promises of endless wealth and ease is overwhelming.
Yes, I am referring primarily to cyptocurrency "tulip-mania" (sorry bitcoiners, the description is too fitting, it isn't going away), but not this issue alone. I am also referring to a far-reaching problem of which cryptocurrencies are a mere reflection. Namely, the fact that humanity is swiftly losing sight of what a true economy is and what it is supposed to accomplish. It is because of this reality that crypto is thriving.
First, let's be clear, fiat currencies are one of the first machinations of the virtual economy. Once paper currencies printed from thin air by central bankers were separated from tangible backing and accepted by the masses as "valuable" and worth trading labor for, the seed of financial cancer was planted. Today, there is one final step needed for the establishment to accomplish complete tyranny in global trade and that is to disconnect the masses fully from private transactions. In other words, we must be tricked into going digital, where privacy is an absurd memory.
Virtual economics is appealing for several reasons, most of them bad.
Americans and much of the west in particular are increasingly uncomfortable with the idea of real production. The latest generation coming into political and social influence, the millenials, is a perfect example. Surveys show American millenials more than any other generation lack basic workplace competency skills, including scoring low on arithmetic and reading comprehension. Often portrayed as "tech savvy" in popular culture and the media, millenials are quite inept when it comes to core skills that fuel strong business and trade, which is part of the reason why the U.S. is falling into the shadow of foreign workforces.
Millenials in the West also exhibit abysmal technical skills in international testing and lag far behind foreign peers. This has come as a surprise to many mainstream economists and social analysts, primarily because millenials are also considered the "most educated" generation ever. But, of course, we have not only been given a virtual economy in recent decades, but also a virtual educational system. A majority of millenials are lacking when it comes to key production skills and entrepreneurship methods because they have been trained to dismiss such skills as negligible. In other words, millenials have been conditioned to be academic idiots.
Why go through the struggle and hardship required to become an effective producer of tangible necessities when it is far easier to join a collectivist drive for socialism and a structure in which little to no work is required to obtain such necessities? Why not steal from a productive minority and spread it thinly enough to keep the unskilled majority fed? It is only within this kind of culture that virtual production, a virtual society and virtual "money" is seen as an ideal solution.
The notion is becoming more and more prevalent in our popular media, and I believe this is rather symbolic (or ironic) of our conundrum.
For example, consider the book Ready Player One, a pop-culture craze and archetypal zeitgeist for millenials soon to be released as an intended Hollywood blockbuster directed by Steven Spielberg. The novel depicts the world of 2045, a world in which fossil fuel depletion and "global warming" have triggered economic and social decline (Remember in the 1980s when they used to tell us that global warming was going to melt the polar icecaps and we would be under water by the year 2000?). A totalitarian governing body controlled by corporate behemoths rules over the dystopian sprawl.
In response to an ever painful existence in the real world, the masses have sought to escape to a virtual world called "the Oasis," created by a programming genius. The Oasis becomes a nexus for the global economy and a virtual society.
This sounds like a rousing background for a story of rebellion, and it is about that... sort of. Unfortunately, here is where the disturbing ties between our world and the fictional world of Ready Player One meet. The "rebellion" is for all intents and purposes also virtual, and for millenial audiences in particular, this is supposed to be inspiring.
Perhaps this is why cryptocurrencies are so appealing to the millenial crowd in particular. Think about it — the dismal economic doldrums of Ready Player One exist NOW; we don't have to wait until 2045. Millenials are already feeling disaffected, indebted and disenfranchised, and most of them are also skill-less. Self reliance to them is an idea so alien it rarely if ever crosses their minds. So, how do they fight back? Or, how are they tricked into thinking they can fight back against a virtual system that has left them in the gutter? Why, with a virtual community and a virtual currency, of course.
Millenials and others think that they are going to rebel and "take down the banking oligarchs" with nothing more than digital markers representing "coins" tracked on a digital ledger created by an anonymous genius programmer/programmers. Delusional? Yes. But like I said earlier, it is an appealing notion.
Here is the issue, though; true money requires intrinsic value. Cryptocurrencies have no intrinsic value. They are conjured from nothing by programmers, they are "mined" in a virtual mine created from nothing, and they have no unique aspects that make them rare or tangibly useful. They are an easily replicated digital product. Anyone can create a cryptocurrency. And for those that argue that "math gives crypto intrinsic value," I'm sorry to break it to them, but the math is free.
In fact, for those that are not already aware, Bitcoin uses the SHA-256 hash function, created by none other than the National Security Agency (NSA) and published by the National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST).
Yes, that's right, Bitcoin would not exist without the foundation built by the NSA. Not only this, but the entire concept for a system remarkably similar to bitcoin was published by the NSA way back in 1996 in a paper called "How To Make A Mint: The Cryptography Of Anonymous Electronic Cash."
The origins of bitcoin and thus the origins of crytpocurrencies and the blockchain ledger suggest anything other than a legitimate rebellion against the establishment framework and international financiers. I often cite this same problem when people come to me with arguments that the internet has set the stage for the collapse of the globalist information filter and the mainstream media. The truth is, the internet is also an establishment creation developed by DARPA, and as Edward Snowden exposed in his data dumps, the NSA has total information awareness and backdoor control over every aspect of web data.
Many people believe the free flow of information on the internet is a weapon in favor of the liberty movement, but it is also a weapon in favor of the establishment. With a macro overview of data flows, entities like Google can even predict future social trends and instabilities, not to mention peek into every personal detail of an individual's life and past.
To summarize, cryptocurrencies are built upon an establishment designed framework, and they are entirely dependent on an establishment created and controlled vehicle (the internet) in order to function and perpetuate trade. How exactly is this "decentralization", again?
TOTAL information awareness is the goal here; and blockchain technology helps the powers-that-be remove one of the last obstacles: private personal trade transactions. Years ago, a common argument presented in favor of bitcoin was that it was "completely anonymous." Today, this is being proven more and more a lie. Even now, in the wake of open admissions by major bitcoin proponents that the system is NOT anonymous, people still claim anonymity is possible through various measures, but this has not proven to sway the FBI or IRS which have for years now been using resources such as Chainanalysis to track bitcoin users when they feel like doing so, including those users that have taken stringent measures to hide themselves.
Bitcoin proponents will argue that "new developments" and even new cryptocurrencies are solving this problem. Yet, this was the mantra back when bitcoin was first hitting the alternative media. It wasn't a trustworthy assumption back then, so why would it be a trustworthy assumption now? The only proper assumption to make is that nothing digital is anonymous. Period.
With the ludicrous spike in bitcoin prices, champions of the virtual economy are unlikely to listen to any questions or criticisms. I have never argued one way or the other in terms of bitcoin's potential "market value," because it does not really matter. I have only ever argued that cryptocurrencies like bitcoin are in no way a solution to combating the international and central banks. In fact, cyrptocurrencies only seem to be expediting their plan for full spectrum digitization and the issuance of a global currency system.
Bitcoin could easily hit $100,000, but its "value" is truly irrelevant and consistently hyped as if it makes bitcoin self evident as a solution to globalism. The higher the bitcoin price goes, the more the bitcoin cult claims victory, yet the lack of intrinsic value never seems to cross their minds. They have Scrooge McDuck-like visions of swimming in a vault of virtual millions. They'll only accuse you of being an "old fogey" that "does not understanding what the blockchain is."
The fact is, they are the one's that do not really understand what the blockchain is — a framework for a completely cashless society in which trade anonymity is dead and economic freedom is destroyed.
Ask yourself this: Why is it that central banks around the world (including the BIS and IMF) are investing in Bitcoin and other crytpocurrencies while developing their own crypto systems based on a similar framework? Could it be that THIS infusion of capital and infrastructure from major banks is the most likely explanation for the incredible spike in the bitcoin market? Why is it that globalist banking conglomerates like Goldman Sachs lavish blockchain technology with praise in their white papers? And, why are central bankers like Ben Bernanke speaking in favor of crypto at major cryptocurrency conferences if crypto is such a threat to central bank control?
Answer — because it is not a threat. They benefit from a cashless system, and liberty champions are helping to give it to them.
Above all else, the virtual economy breeds weakness in society. It encourages a lack of tangible production. Instead of true producers, entrepreneurs and inventors, we have people scrambling to sell real world property in order to buy computing rigs capable of "mining" coins that do not really exist. That is to say, we may one day soon be faced with millions of citizens expending their labor and energy in order to obtain digital nothings programmed into existence and given artificial scarcity (for now).
It also encourages false rebellion. Real change requires actions in the real world. Removing banking elitists and their structures by force if necessary (and this will probably be necessary). Instead, freedom activists are being convinced that they will never have to lift a finger to beat the bankers. All they have to do is buy and mine crypto. The day will come in the near future when the folks that embrace this nonsense will wake up and realize they have wasted their energies chasing a unicorn and are ill prepared to weather the economic reset that continues to evolve.
To maintain a real economy in which people are self reliant and safe from fiscal shock, you need three things: tangible localized and decentralized production, independent and decentralized trade networks that are not structured around an establishment controlled system (like the internet is controlled), and the will to apply force to protect and preserve that production and those networks. If you cannot manufacture a useful thing, repair a useful thing or teach a useful skill, then you are essentially useless in a real economy. If you do not have localized trade, you have nothing. If you do not have the mindset and the community of independent people required to protect your local production, then you will not be able to keep the economy you have built.
This is the cold hard truth that crypto proponents do not want to discuss, and will dismiss outright as "archaic" or "not obtainable." The virtual economy is so much easier, so much more enticing, so much more comfortable. Why risk anything or everything in a real world effort to build a concrete trade network in your own neighborhood or town? Why risk everything by promoting true decentralization through localized commodity-backed money and barter systems? Why risk everything by defending those systems when the establishment seeks to crush them? Why do this, when you can pretend you are a virtual hero wielding virtual weapons in a no risk rebellion in a world of electronic ones and zeros?
In truth, the virtual economy is not legitimate decentralization, it is a weapon of mass distraction engineered to kill legitimate decentralization.
written by SOUP , December 13, 2017
Excellent article.
written by Renewed , December 13, 2017
Very well said! With the rapidly approaching A.I. of all things, mankind will be ensnared and held captive. This reset will be unlike anything ever experienced. Everything will be in the cloud, including our mind. All things digitized including ourselves with our digital identity. This is a future we do not want. When the tulip bulb of crypto crashes, the IMF will be ready and waiting with their alternative. All fiat currency in the basket. Remember the Economist magazine cover.
written by Joe6Pack , December 13, 2017
http://beforeitsnews.com/opini...46171.html
written by Forearmed , December 13, 2017
Most millennials have very little investment capital, and it is not they who are driving up the price we've seen in the last week. When you are speaking of $16,000 cost of one coin, the only institutions able to drive it up like that are institutional investors, such as the largest banks. Also it is the CME which is now trading bitcoin in the futures market. It is that, which drives the price up, not small investors.
written by Tekton , December 13, 2017
"It also encourages false rebellion. Real change requires actions in the real world. Removing banking elitists and their structures by force if necessary (and this will probably be necessary). Instead, freedom activists are being convinced that they will never have to lift a finger to beat the bankers. All they have to do is buy and mine crypto. The day will come in the near future when the folks that embrace this nonsense will wake up and realize they have wasted their energies on a unicorn and are ill prepared to weather the economic reset that continues to evolve."
Exactly.
What you are describing is actually the coming fulfillment of the prophetic fall of "Mystery Babylon"...
"Thus with violence shall that great city Babylon be thrown down, and shall be found no more at all."
This was an excellent analysis, Brandon. I hope it is read far and wide.
written by Anon55 , December 13, 2017
"Not only this, but the entire concept for a system remarkably similar to bitcoin was published by the NSA way back in 1996 in a paper called "How To Make A Mint: The Cryptography Of Anonymous Electronic Cash."
Yes, but NSA did not invent cryptocurrencies. A man named David Chaum did back in 1981 and as far as anyone is able to tell, he apparently wanted them to be anonymous, or at least make them really seem that way. He founded a cryptocurrency called "ecash" which was somewhat similar to today's cryptocurrencies with the exception that it did not use a distributed ledger. Ecash was adopted by Deutsche Bank in 1989 (that's how far back banking interests go in cryptocurrencies) and by Credit Suisse in 1998. It eventually went bankrupt due to credit cards becoming the top choice.
"blockchain technology helps the powers-that-be remove one of the last obstacles: private personal trade transactions."
Absolutely, although I don't think the current distributed ledger systems are the final ones yet. There have been introduced other distributed ledger options like for example IOTA's "directed acyclic graph" which Deutsche Bank (they really seem to like cryptocurrencies) hailed as the solution to existing problems with the blockchain. Here's a direct quote from Deutsche Bank:
" In conclusion: IOTA has solved the fundamental problems of blockchain, because it is scalable and does not cause any costs. The problem is, that this payment system only works if cryptocurrencies are compatible with each other, because IOTA does not have blocks and chains"
I'm not saying IOTA would become any sort of a globalist de-facto cryptocurrency though, I think we would have to go even further for that.
Sir Richard Branson back in 2014 advocated for a cryptocurrency that was completely transparent, as in a cryptocurrency where you wouldn't even need to use tools like "Chainanalysis" to track the users but rather that everything would be fully transparent. He said about Bitcoin that it's the "pioneer of a global currency" although not the perfect global currency yet.
Michael Bloomberg said about one use case of Blockchain in a recent interview (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cFu3FPjGluU) would be to see "whose doing what" and then went on to compare the Bloomberg system to a blockchain where instead of the users controlling it they control it. He also said that the trend towards a cashless society with smartphone payments will continue as then we can stop the drug dealers, black markets and etc...
"Millenials and others think that they are going to rebel and "take down the banking oligarchs" with nothing more than digital markers representing "coins" tracked on a digital ledger created by an anonymous genius programmer/programmers."
I would point out though that Millennials aren't the only generation to be doing this. In a recent survey (and the only one that I know of) about what different age groups think about cryptocurrencies, it was found out that Generation Z and late Generation X:ers were just about as interested in cryptocurrencies as Millenials. Here's the link for the survey: https://lendedu.com/blog/ethereum-ripple-ico-survey-data-report/
written by Anon55 , December 13, 2017
"I think a kind of umbrella system for all cryptocurrencies and blockchains is the next step, and that this will be the foundation for a global currency. Much like an SDR basket, but for crypto."
You mean a digital version of the SDR specifically designed for cryptocurrencies but still operated by the IMF? because that's what Lagarde has been talking about.
https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-imf-lagarde/imfs-lagarde-says-digital-currencies-could-boost-its-own-sdr-idUKKCN1C41QP
written by stevenguinness , December 13, 2017
Excellent article.
Tell me if this is too simplistic, but given that cryptocurrencies are valued, denominated, acquired and traded in fiat currencies (namely the dollar), they are by definition not a safe alternative to cash.
For example, if the dollar were to lose world reserve status under Donald Trump, holders of Bitcoin and their ilk would be powerless to insulate themselves. Without fiat money, Bitcoin has no 'value', meaning that a collapse of the dollar in particular means a collapse of the current crop of cryptocurrencies?
Also, to further cement the reality that central banks and conglomerates are not opposed to cryptos, Goldman Sachs is one of the banks that is clearing Bitcoin futures. Others such as JP Morgan and Citi are probably going to follow.
The false animosity that the likes of Jamie Dimon and Lloyd Blackfein have for Bitcoin masks an important realisation: rather than oppose the technology, what they are actually calling for are cryptocurrencies that are backed by central bank regulation. Dimon said exactly that this week, as did the ECB's Ewald Nowotny.
written by mews , December 13, 2017
Could local currencies be designed like bitcoin and used truly anonymously? What would it take to do this?
written by Freddie , December 13, 2017
I highly suspect that there are actually very few entities that own the large majority of the coins. With (as an example) 100 big investors who got in early, whether it be the bankers or some other cabal, all these folks have to do is SIT. The smaller marginal buyers are momentum driven, and it seems quite likely to me that these small change guys (speculators) are driving the price
to the sky while the major holders simply smile. And given that there are virtually unlimited idiots who would chase the price to the moon, I suspect that the bitcoin price could go MUCH higher. And now that the futures market is in play, watch the big boys make money on both sides of every trade, as they do with gold and silver futures.
written by austin s , December 13, 2017
Is crypto-led disinter-mediation of criminal enterprises not a good thing? No thing is a magical panacea, but crypto takes us in a direction in which we can exert more self-ownership and creation of real wealth that won't be created through criminal enterprise. Crypto is money as software, it will shape the world like the internet did to communication. It's empowering and there is no denying that. Also, the value behind bitcoin is the ability to transact almost instantly, pseudonymous (anonymous possible) to anyone anywhere with no middle man and small fees. I would take your arguments more seriously if you acknowledge all the benefits this technology will bring, but you sound like the guy who said "no one will use email" back in the early 90's.
written by nathan dunning , December 13, 2017
Crypto's were invented to bring in a cashless society and nothing more.You're part of the Matrix if you promote Cashless transactions.
written by Missouri , December 13, 2017
Fantastic article! To stop and think about how millenials have been raised in a world of the internet and an ever increasing virtual world it does not shock me that so many easily accept the notion of a virtual currency. I would be interseted in learning more about notions a local economy and currency you seemed to mention. Not sure grasp how that would work. Thank you
written by Ciprian Bercan , December 13, 2017
It looks like this "tulip-mania" is in fact the modality chosen to pop the bubbles in the economy (under control), starting with the stocks bubble, finally ruining those that aren't part of this scheming cabal, including the undesirable "rich" people. This way the Fed is off the hook and the blame will be put on the "liberty movement" opposed to the banks, that supposedly created the cryptos.
written by austin s , December 13, 2017
Criminal enterprises are manipulators, not creators. They are just trying to stay relevant - just like the gov.
And just because an infrastructure was created by government doesn't mean it can't be used against them. Just look at the internet, I would say people get a net benefit - same thing with crypto.
Also, you seem to be focusing solely on currency and not use-case tokens, which don't conform to your perception of the space. For example, explain how the populous invoice factoring platform is not a win for people and lose for banks?
written by Seen2013 , December 13, 2017
Response to mews
"Could local currencies be designed like bitcoin and used truly anonymously? What would it take to do this?"
No. Local Alternative Currencies and Local Alternative Networks are the think-tanks includes Chatham House.
The general idea is to promote acceptance of Cashless Society and Authoritarian Governance.
The general idea here is to deprave individuals of self-reliance and social interaction, so they are more acceptable to Collectivist Societies than already are.
"It encourages a lack of tangible production. Instead of true producers, entrepreneurs and inventors, we have people scrambling to sell real world property in order to buy computing rigs capable of "mining" coins that do not really exist."
Combine any digital currency and MMO games, and this already exists.
written by Penelope , December 13, 2017
I certainly agree w you about bitcoin. I note that James Corbett of Corbett Report has stated that blockchain is different. I'm not sufficiently interested to follow up but know he's written an article defending this view: https://www.corbettreport.com/the-bitcoin-psyop-explained/
--
Of course I'm against the privately owned Federal Reserve and I know that the US Treasury should be issuing our currency. But I don't think that linking the currency to something of intrinisic value like gold or oil would be an improvement over fiat currency. This would cause a massive contraction of the money supply w resultant depression. It would make investment in new concerns almost impossible; investment in one area would necessarily dry up investment in another. Even the most necessary areas like food production would be threatened by the existence of other areas with higher profit returns-- because money would be scarce.
Historically, the American Revolution was really about the colonists' desire to keep their "Colonial Scrip" which was a fiat currency, rather than be compelled to use British currency.
I know that it is a treasured axiom among those who would escape growing tyranny that a currency which is backed by gold, etc is an improvement. However, those who are actually trained economists and on our side disagree:
Michael Hudson, Ellen Brown and others.
written by Anon55 , December 13, 2017
"Crypto's were invented to bring in a cashless society and nothing more."
Even though cryptos have been for now largely used for money related things, I think it's really important for people to also understand there are other use cases for things which use the distributed ledger system like the supply chain or digital storage.
Factom, for example, has built some solutions for the supply chain industry, governments and the mortgage industry using their version of the Bitcoin blockchain. Filecoin and Storj, on the other hand, are blockchains 100% meant for digital storage purposes. Filecoin actually had the biggest ICO ever raising over 200 million dollars. Then there's MedicalChain which is meant to store your healthcare records on the blockchain.
So as you can see, the digital ledger systems are far more than just a way to digitize money, it also plays a big part in the digitization of EVERYTHING. So this actually makes buying some cryptocurrencies closer to being like transparent digital stocks rather than just transparent digital money.
written by Observer Fly , December 13, 2017
> Here is the issue, though; true money requires intrinsic value. Cryptocurrencies have no intrinsic value. They are conjured from nothing by programmers, they are "mined" in a virtual mine created from nothing, and they have no unique aspects that make them rare or tangibly useful. [...]
The notion of "intrinsic value" is not consistent with free market principles, which hold that ALL value is subjective. A 1 oz round of gold bullion will have no practical value on a deserted island, even if the crew and passengers of the S.S. Minnow join you. Besides, the above description applies equally well to government issued fiat currencies. They have "value" only in the sense of popular acceptance and/or behind-the-scenes manipulation, such as gunpoint-based taxation. Money is generally considered to have four essential characteristics and seven functions, and neither fiat nor CCs have much of an edge in this matrix.
> Many people believe the free flow of information on the internet is a weapon in favor of the liberty movement, but it is also a weapon in favor of the establishment. [...]
Like *all* tools, it's "A power so great, it can only be used for Good or Evil!" --Firesign Theatre, "The Giant Rat of Sumatra"
> With a macro overview of data flows, entities like Google can even predict future social trends and instabilities, [...]
(Or *cause* them to happen, not unlike the "tail wags the dog" phenomenon in the precious metals markets.)
> To summarize, cryptocurrencies are "built upon an establishment designed framework, and they are entirely dependent on an establishment created and controlled vehicle (the internet) in order to function and perpetuate trade. How exactly is this "decentralization", again?
Well, there are over 1000 CCs, and not all are "built upon an establishment designed framework," nor do all of them require the Internet. Not all require centralized access points to a blockchain, either, and many would probably run equally well over a community wireless mesh network. For example, the decentralized EndTimes network (EndTimes.io) and its application uses *sidechains* of blockchains, and propagates transactions over a "when available" independent peer-to-peer wireless network. The only remaining critical vulnerability is that it still uses electronics, which are vulnerable to EMP attack.
Whether CCs are Good or Evil may hinge in part on whether one sees a collapse as an end-all event (e.g., permanently throwing us into a Mad Max reality), or as a reboot, beyond which the survivors re-establish society and commerce. Historically we've already had three collapses of the USD (four if you count the Colonial dollar), so this won't be our first rodeo. CCs can become the transactional mechanism for a precious metals based true free market.
It's good to have OSInt, and it's good to envision and discuss all possibilities. However, let's not lose sight of the fact that the former Soviet Union was brought down in part by individuals illegally networking with typewriters and fax machines, all of which were registered under that regime.
I'm aware of four dominant factors that tend to cause meaningful change in history: 1) asymmetric warfare, 2) disruptive technology, 3) Black Swan events, and 4) the will of a determined minority. From the Establishment's standpoint, CCs potentially represent all four.
written by Penelope , December 13, 2017
Pro-fiat, as a way of providing credit, but under the control of federal and local govts & independent of the usurpers:
(Neither are for bitcoin.)
http://www.thedailybell.com/exclusive-interviews/anthony-wile-ellen-brown-on-debt-money-why-money-is-collapsing-and-why-central-banks-need-adult-supervision/
http://michael-hudson.com/2015/06/global-financialization-2015-the-state-of-play/
written by Linda B , December 13, 2017
Good afternoon Brandon,
I started investing in physical precious metals in 2010.
I understand what is really going on i.e. the elites are moving society towards a one world order by evolving society from INDIVIDUALS–>GROUPS–>TRIBES–>NATIONS–>CLUSTERS OF INDIVIDUAL NATIONS/STATES–>UNITED GROUPS OF NATIONS–>ONE NATION AND ONE PLANET = SPECIES HUMANS
Personally I would not wasn’t to swap any of my hard earned dollars for Bitcoin or any other digital currency but is it worth holding onto my PM’s or should I sell them and find something else to put my money into?
written by Implied Violin , December 13, 2017
Another timely article, especially since every third article on most MSM websites is Bitcoin-based. And the Trolls!! So many it makes me wonder if Skynet is active...
You covered most of the salient points, but there is a major area that people need to be aware of regarding *any* computer-related activity: the computer itself. After all, there are backdoors engineered into every hard drive and BIOS chip that anyone with the proper code can access:
ttps://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/11/20/intel_flags_firmware_flaws/
https://www.bankinfosecurity.com/millions-computers-affected-by-intel-firmware-flaws-a-10464
http://www.theregister.co.uk/2015/02/17/kaspersky_labs_equation_group/
The elephant sending electrons to people's very computer screens is being ignored, when it may be the biggest tech problem that needs to be addressed.
I for one will NEVER trust ANY computer application, period, until hardware is developed that doesn't have these back doors; and even then, I'd want to wait until scientists finally work out that 'spooky action at a distance' quantum entanglement thing before I EVER consider using any digital cryptocurrency, let alone serious private communication.
written by Blunty_put , December 13, 2017
Good article.
written by Mitch Wright , December 14, 2017
Don't throw your money on this project you will get burned, read above, so don't cry when you lose your money, banks do the same thing over and over to get your money, learn the system!!!
written by JayTee , December 14, 2017
Brandon, I'm sorry but I just had to laugh with parts of this post. First, your statement that money requires intrinsic value. Maybe if you did a bit of research of what has constituted money in different societies from a children's classroom where toys or baseball or barbie cards are used as money, to societies where cowrie beads were used as money, to societies that used salt as money, to societies that used large statues as money.
What one notices is that money derive its value not from the precious metals, not from the stamp of the queen or king but from the economic activity that it creates from its' exchange across individuals and/or organisations. It comes from the social bonds it creates. Meaning we make money valuable by using it. It's a great social illusion. And what better thing to use as a money than a borderless, open, money that doesn't require the trust but only the consensus of its users and that can ride on top of any protocol capable of carrying information.
Finally as to your belief that the NSA created bitcoin or cryptocurrencies, since it's clear you not up to speed on the IT world, I refer you to David Chaum who published the seminal paper on anonymous electronic money in a 1983!!! Also note that he started a company Digicash in 1990 promoting ecash. A full 7 years before the NSA paper!!!. I'm sorry to crush your narrative but he was one of a number of people thinking about this issue. May I suggest that rather than seeking things that reinforce your point of view, you take the hard step of asking questions that may undercut what you already believe (like were their other researchers who wrote about anonymous electronic money before the NSA did in 1997?). I have learned the hard lessons that I need to always be ready to change my beliefs because the facts often change the deeper one goes into a topic. All the best!
written by PrepperPlus , December 14, 2017
Ouch! I think the condescending JayTee was just served a heaping helping of humble pie by Mr. Smith!
Great article, by the way. Finally someone with the stones to take apart the bitcoin-gang and their fantasies.
written by JdL , December 14, 2017
Thanks for this well thought out analysis. I did have to raise an eyebrow when I hit this sentence, however:
"Yes, that's right, Bitcoin would not exist without the foundation built by the NSA."
True, Bitcoin as currently written down to the last line of code wouldn't exist, but Bitcoin's creator would have other hash schemes to choose from.
written by ÖDV Exodus , December 14, 2017
I couldnt resist and translated your article to german language.
http://blog.oedv-exodus.org/2017/12/14/die-virtuelle-oekonomie-bedeutet-das-ende-der-freiheit/
Hope you dont mind.
written by NY Oathkeeper , December 14, 2017
"The only proper assumption to make is that nothing digital is anonymous. Period."
BINGO!
Why is this so hard to get people to understand or even care about?
written by Rog , December 14, 2017
Great article, Brandon. You have pointed out something that is getting very little press these days: reality vs virtual, real vs fantasy, real vs paper. Why the last one? Because everything is paper. The monetary system is just paper flying around and then, digitized. The entire legal system is about legal fictions, things that only exist on paper, now digital. Even what we thought was real has now been digitized. Think those weird games where a cartoon thingy shows up on your phone at the intersection of 1st and Main. And then you're supposed to do...well, I'm not sure.
If you are unsure as to what is real come to Montana. I can take you places where you are, at least, two links down on the food chain. THAT is real. And no, you can't zap your way out of an encounter with a sow Griz once you've gotten between her and her cubs.
Point is, we are being led down a path that is blurring the line between what you can stub your toe on and a depiction of something you can stub your toe on. It's been a slow, steady process. And now, sadly, many are having a difficult time telling the difference.
Enter CC. As if fiat weren't bad enough, now we have a thing that exists or doesn't exist in a place we can't locate. We can't even say for sure how it got there. You can prattle on about various computer processes, but how many really understand it? Math indeed. And then we measure it's value in terms of fiat.
Give me something I can stub my toe on, something I can hold in my hand. At least I will know where it is.
written by SomeOther , December 14, 2017
Let's look at this from the other direction then:
Besides uncomprised computer hardware&network (another topic for another time) and tangibility,
What are some qualities of a blockchain coin should have so that Bradon Smith would be *less skeptical* of?
written by Elaine , December 14, 2017
"Never invest in something you don't understand.' - Warren Buffett
written by Clairvoyant Crow , December 15, 2017
Brandon , have you considered the environmental impact of a higher gold price ? https://www.smithsonianmag.com/science-nature/environmental-disaster-gold-industry-180949762/
written by Alohajim , December 15, 2017
Thanks Brandon for yet another most excellent article. Imo, the crux, the key, the single most important issue of our planet is the worldwide currency system run by banking families. Everything else is either a derivative of or a distraction from this central issue : bankers creating currencies from nothing, worldwide. If honest money is restored on this planet, the power of the banking families vanishes and, since they own most resources, giant corporations, and many 'employers', they would have to pay us in gold and silver. Nothing comes close to importance for the billions of humans not related to banking families.
Re Bitcoin - anyone else wonder about the masterfully crafted and professional looking pictoral rendition of bitcoin? Did Satoshi create that too? Did he pay someone else to do it? Who created it? It's more than obvious that bitcoin is a banker ploy yet so many folks actually believe it's the key to being free of banker tyranny. Very sad.
written by calgacus , December 15, 2017
Brandon,
I want to know if you will cover "Net Neutrality" and "FCC". I didn't look into this stuff, but I recently saw some news. This seems to be an important topic that maybe you want to cover. Of course I will start to look into it myself.
written by MM , December 15, 2017
You are one of the brightest lights on the net!
written by goof ball shmall pall , December 16, 2017
Hey Brandon...sorry to bring this up again...
But just an idea...for a digital economy, digital surveillance system, digital everything whereby all is known and all is processed and analyzed in some semblance of usefulness...it requires ENORMOUS resources for the servers, cooling them, etc. Population size is directly proportional to the resource required to control them.
Oil and other resources are dwindling...we seem to have reached "peak" almost everything...ergo the ability to surveil is a dwindling, ergo...what must give? My thought, population size is the logical one.
What think you?
written by pv , December 16, 2017
thanks brandon, for another excelent article.
now i know that bitcoin is an excelent investment until bitcoin SDR is setup.
regards
pv
Portugal
written by Dystopian Daze , December 17, 2017
@Clarivoyant Crow
Have you considered the environmental impact of crypto currencies?
http://money.cnn.com/2017/12/07/technology/bitcoin-energy-environment/index.html
Or of our current debt-based fiat monetary system, for that matter, which by its very nature requires an ever and exponentially-increasing use (and disposal) of resources? Of the three, gold-backed is the least harmful to the environment.
written by Penelope , December 19, 2017
@ goof ball shmall pall
Re: Peak Oil that you mention. also natural gas. This is a hoax by the usual powers that be-- in the service of the depopulation argument and reducing our standard of living, and being endlessly managed by them.
Because it has leaked out that there is enough oil for a century already discovered, and enough gas for about 75 years the oligarchs have now switched to the "hazards of CO2" from burning fossil fuels. Some finds which have not yet begun to be developed are listed below. There are others, too. These are just the ones that come to hand. If you are interested in this, go to William Engdahl's Oilgeopolitics site. He covers peak oil & the fact that Russia discovered years ago that oil & gas are NOT fossil fuels, but products of the earth's core.
http://journal-neo.org/2015/03/29/putin-s-new-mediterranean-strategy/ Engdahl. Cyprus recently confirmed huge deposits of offshore oil and especially natural gas.
12/13 Syrian government signed a 25-year deal with the Russian SoyuzNefteGaz company to explore for oil in the Middle Eastern country's territorial waters off the Mediterranean coast, southward off Tartus. estimated to be oil and gas reserves comparable to one or more new Saudi Arabia-size regions . SoyuzNefteGaz main shareholder is RCB.
**3/6/12 http://www.voltairenet.org/article173018.html Maps & facts. Engdahl. The discovery in late 2010 of the huge natural gas bonanza off Israel’s Mediterranean shores triggered other neighboring countries to look more closely at their own waters. The results revealed that the entire eastern Mediterranean is swimming in huge untapped oil and gas reserves. Preliminary exploration has confirmed similarly impressive reserves of gas and oil in the waters off Greece, Turkey, Cyprus and potentially, Syria. Greece: Major geological surveys were made. Preliminary estimates now are that total offshore oil in Greek waters exceeds 22 billion barrels in the Ionian Sea off western Greece and some 4 billion barrels in the northern Aegean Sea. [1] Greek analyst, Aristotle Vassilakis, “surveys already done that have measured the amount of natural gas estimate it to reach some nine trillion dollars.”Southern Aegean Sea and Cretan Sea are yet to be explored, so the numbers could be significantly higher. Map of conflicting claims, esp Turkey.
Cyprus: Aegean Sea: December 2011 Noble announced a successful well offshore Cyprus in a field estimated to hold at least 7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Cyprus and Israel governments have mutually agreed on delimitation of their respective economic zones, leaving Turkey in the cold.
2/20/12 http://www.voltairenet.org/article172827.html Engdahl. Mediterranean Sea between Greece, Turkey, Cyprus, Israel, Syria and Lebanon suggest that the region could become literally a “new Persian Gulf”
Israel: Leviathan field 16 trillion cubic feet of gas—making it the world’s biggest deep-water gas find in a decade. Tamar field 8.3 trillion. map.
USGS total Eastern Mediterranian alone 345 trillion cu ft gas & 3.4 B barrels oil.
N. Africa Rub Al Khali Basin 426 trillion cu ft gas
Russia West Siberian Basin alone: 643 tcf of gas
2/3/10 http://www.voltairenet.org/article163808.html Engdahl. Haiti & Cuba. Cuba deepwater: 10/2008 Western oil consortium finds Supergiant 20 B barrels-- the 12th Supergiant field since 1996. One month later Russia signs Cuban agreement to develop it. (So when will regime change occur?)
Colin Campbell, geologist spokesman for peak oil claims there's been no Supergiant since 1976 & all the finds were tiny. he's a fibber.
Haiti: Haiti & Hispaniola sit atop convergence of 3 tectonic plates. A promising location for hydrocarbons being pushed up from below, according to abiotic theory, which is covered here. 1976 explorations showed oil, but the big oil companies succeeded in blocking exploration. US twice deposed Aristide & mapped the whole Carribean for petrochemicals.
written by goof ball shmall pall , December 19, 2017
@Penelope...you made my point. 100 years of oil isn't much. 100 years at current population or 1000 years if the population is much reduced. So ask yourself...if you are an elite psychopath...and you believe everything belongs to you...then you will want to slow that oil usage down a bit so you and yours can enjoy it more and longer.
written by goof ball shmall pall , December 19, 2017
@Brandon...totally agree. I'm thinking from their perspective though. They think they own everything, including this world, and they don't like sharing it with 7B people. They would much rather make the world their play yard and keep a few of us around to make sure things are comfy for them.
So my point is just that their rationale for depopulation is rational from their point of view (psychopathic). My point is really just that "depopulation plans are serious and are on the table for sure, not just some tin foil hat conspiracy".