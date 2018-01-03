Will Manliness Make A Comeback In 2018?

Men embracing their masculinity and biological heritage has not been the easiest path the past few years, at least, for those who care about being labeled a "toxic" curse hanging over the history of the world. For me, frankly, I am indifferent to the gnashing and wailing of feminists and the social justice cult. They are a paper tiger and always have been. Beyond that, it's almost impossible to live in rural Montana without being a capable man (or living in a family with capable men), so even if I wanted to become some kind of liberal my-little-pony metrosexual, the environment simply would not allow for it. I would get eaten alive, or I would have to leave.
It is this lesson above all else that I would like to impart here — masculinity can only be abandoned when the environment is sterilized and controlled and entirely "safe." Put any feminist out in an uncontrolled and dangerous environment (like the wilderness) for a few weeks, and it won't be long before they will beg for someone with all those "toxic" masculine traits to come and help them.
In fact, though scientists rarely undertake any social experiments to explore this reality (due to science in our era being heavily tainted by identity politics and liberal bias), there are many examples of the vast differences between genders on display in survival shows such as the Bear Grylls show 'The Island'. The British reality series originally featured a group of thirteen men left on an island with nothing but a few tools and the clothes on their backs. Their goal? Work together to survive for one full month.
After accusations of "sexism", the show started its next season with a group of men and a group of women given the same task. The show had various versions and copycats in other nations, some featuring competitions between the men and the women, but the end result was invariably the same regardless of the country.
While having their own setbacks, the men's groups do decidedly better in every case, not just because of superior strength, but also superior organizational ability (an evil masculine trait). In the American 'Survivor' version of this experiment, which had the groups in proximity to each other, the women inevitably depended on the men for aid.
The reality is, when push comes to shove society cannot function without psychological traits that are decidedly masculine. This is why matriarchal (or feminized) societies generally collapse or are highly dysfunctional and regressive. For an example outside of the jungle, read this article by a female entrepreneur who had a utopian idea to build a company made up only of women - a company which suffered complete gridlock and bankruptcy only two years later from employee discord and laziness.
Because of the inadequacies of a culture without strong male presence, feminism and "social justice" as ideologies instantly lend themselves to socialism and collectivism. In fact, it's hard to separate one from the other.
Socialism provides the governmental and legal bubble that helps to protect people who cannot or will not protect themselves, and collectivism forces capable people (mostly men) to do all the hard labor necessary to keep a system functioning and safe "for the sake of the group," whether they want to participate in that group or not. In the beginning this is done through taxation, entitlement programs and the centralizing of wages into metropolitan areas. In the end, it is done through unabashed slavery. If you want to see an example of this simply look up the end result of the Stalinist and Maoist models - a productive minority is always tasked (or forced) to feed, house and clothe the non-producing majority.
And this is how these people hope to live out their entire lives — blissfully sheltered from unpredictable environments that require technical know-how, independent ingenuity or decisive and sometimes violent action.
Feminism in particular seeks the destruction of all masculinity as a prerequisite to a supposedly safer world. To illustrate, take a look at this article published by the ever-establishment, ever-collectivist Bloomberg titled "How To Make Better Men."
The article is typical propaganda, falsely associating masculinity first with institutions that do not define masculinity as well as attitudes that are not necessarily only attributed to men. The goal here, of course, is the demonization of men in general through association with already-established negative events and symbols. Bloomberg ties men and male behavior to the scandal surrounding the recent string of accusations of sexual aggression in politics and Hollywood.
To be sure, these institutions and industries in particular seem to attract a certain type of deviance, not that all the accusations made so far should be treated as fact. Prosecuting someone in the media and in the court of public opinion is not the same as prosecuting them in a court of law. The #MeToo movement is mostly a farce on par with the witch hunting displayed in The Crucible; relying solely on stirring the frothing fervor of the mob rather than generating facts and evidence.
That said, the cases that do seem to be provable illustrate a pattern of narcissism and sociopathy common in the entertainment industry and in politics, and this is a problem among men AND women within these cultural structures. Just look at Hillary Clinton and her treatment of the women that threatened her husband's career.
And despite what feminists claim, narcissism and sociopathy are not inherently masculine traits. Many women display these character flaws constantly, but in slightly different ways from men.
Is it wrong for a man to pressure a woman into sexual activity through leverage or force? Of course. But is this a "masculine" behavior, or a sociopathic behavior? Bloomberg and the feminists want to condition you to assume the two are interchangeable.
Now, many other behaviors that have been wrongly attached to rape in order to demonize men are in fact masculine and are not negative. Is it an assault for a man to tell a woman on the street she looks good? No. Is it an assault to be direct with a woman or to pursue her for a relationship? No, as long as she doesn't tell you to back the hell off then all is fair game. Is it an assault to look at a woman and think thoughts you would not share with your own mother (unless you are a freak)? No, not at all. In fact, you will find that many women PREFER a man that is direct over a man that walks on eggshells and is constantly apologizing for acting on what is biological and natural. It is feminists who are complaining about these behaviors, and feminists do not represent women in the slightest.
How do feminists plan to weed out masculine behavior that has sustained civilization since the beginning of recorded time? They hope to accomplish this through public schools. First by propagandizing children (like Bloomberg propagandizes their readers) into believing that traditionally masculine behaviors are "bad." Boys should be more calm in class, sit still, be quiet, less high strung, they should cry more and share their feelings, they should be admonished for playing violent games such as war with sticks and their imaginations, they should be taught to be vulnerable and less ambitious, they should be, for all intents and purposes, feminized.
Make no mistake, there is a highly concerted effort in the public school system to enforce the feminist ideology by sinking their fangs into the next generation of men and "training" the manliness out of them. Of course, it seems to me that if these behaviors weren't entirely natural, then the feminists would not have to put so much effort into an agenda to condition children to their side. Why not keep ideologies out of schools completely and let the children decide what comes naturally when they are older?
Beyond the circus of sexual issues dominating the media for the past few weeks or the feminist final solution, I will say that the violence of action is indeed a predominantly masculine characteristic, and honestly, we need far more of it.
It seems to me that feminism and social justice, whether knowingly or unknowingly, feed into the establishment power structure and allow it to thrive. Encouraging men to be weak, indecisive, indirect, fearful of group condemnation and fearful of their own aggression makes a society less secure and more malleable. Masculinity is often raw and unpredictable. It makes sense that potential tyrants would seek to diminish it so that they do not have to worry about sudden rebellion. In ancient times, invading armies would target the military age males of a culture and kill them off. They would then assimilate the women and children, and young boys would be raised to defend the banner of the conqueror.
Today, this is being done in a different manner. Men are being castrated symbolically in media and film, or castigated through our educational system as a nuisance. We are being encouraged to abandon all the qualities that make us a threat to the establishment, in the name of social tranquility. But of course, in the end only the establishment benefits, and "tranquility" is certainly not guaranteed once we fall on our own swords.
Believe it or not, though, I am hopeful.
The tides have been turning against the feminists and the social justice cult lately. And contrary to popular belief, this is NOT because of Donald Trump. If anything, Trump's popularity is merely a reflection of the vast and growing backlash against the extreme left and the cultural Marxism they promote.
When there is a social backlash, it usually results in people immediately educating themselves on everything the offending movement originally condemned. Meaning, if the feminists hate it then it is probably good. Will this encourage men, and the millennial generation in particular, into finally pursuing technical prowess, physical and mental toughness, independence and self sufficiency, personal security and self defense and the ambition to build something better? Will our dwindling Western populations see a resurgence of child births? Will the newest Generation Z, growing up in the midst of an increasingly difficult economic environment, adhere to more masculine traits by necessity?
If there is any indication of such a return to masculine roots, it will probably become visible in 2018 as the influence of the feminist agenda continues to wane. We shall see. If not, then the Western world is in dire trouble. For if we do not make manliness "fashionable" again and soon, it might be bred out of our culture entirely. And with this loss, a cultural death is guaranteed.
If you would like to support the publishing of articles like the one you have just read, visit our donations page here. We greatly appreciate your patronage.
You can contact Brandon Smith at:
This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it
After 8 long years of ultra-loose monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, it's no secret that inflation is primed to soar. If your IRA or 401(k) is exposed to this threat, it's critical to act now! That's why thousands of Americans are moving their retirement into a Gold IRA. Learn how you can too with a free info kit on gold from Birch Gold Group. It reveals the little-known IRS Tax Law to move your IRA or 401(k) into gold. Click here to get your free Info Kit on Gold.
written by Vince in Canada , January 03, 2018
Hey Brandon, I have been a consistent reader or your blog for some time and I enjoy it completely. Whether or not I am in agreement with you, you always provide food for thought and I deeply respect your opinion. That said, much like you pointed out that boys being boys, loud, aggressive, boisterous, etc. is genetic. My wife and I are raising 2 boys, 10 and 5 and despite the efforts by the social movement still behave like boys. They play with toy guns, sticks and shields and get hurt regularly. Given that they make good on incorrect actions, I encourage this behavior. I have told them to stand up for themselves and fight against bullies, fortunately this is rare but does happen. They have followed through on my encouragement as I made it clear to them that I would stand by them at school if they were disciplined for they're actions. This has not happened.
Thanks for a well written opinion, sprinkled with a few facts, I will be forwarding this to a few friends and family.
written by Waz , January 03, 2018
Oh feminists demonise men out of penis envy! They want to be the man but they can't. However they usually do manage to be as ugly & unattractive as men
written by pvaz , January 03, 2018
Hi Brandon!
I'm surprised by this post. Your question is ok if you were a liberal journalist.
Of course Masculinity is coming back, but since 5+ years ago.
Just google for Misandry Bubble or go to Return of Kings and you will see that question was already answered.
Regards.
pvaz
Portugal
written by Renewed , January 03, 2018
From the very good movie, Outlaw Josey Wales, great line from the chief, I'm an Indian, all right; but here in the nation they call us the "civilized tribe". They call us "civilized" because we're easy to sneak up on. White men have been sneaking up on us for years.
Some want to "civilize" manliness right out of men. It is noteworthy that a large number of public school teachers are woman and it is they that want Johnny put on Ritalin, to feminise the boy right out of him. All part of the indoctrination of pubic schools.
written by Rumplestiltskin , January 03, 2018
To gain insight into what is Feminism we must look back decades. Who actually perpetrated this movement and why does everyone try too hard to talk around this issue.
The culprits were largely involved in the Lesbian movement, and I will guarantee you that far more Lesbians hate men than do their counter parts in the gay men's movement.
Why this hatred? Because Lesbians believe they can compete equitably with men on our level, but hate it when they cannot. They want to be men but cannot do so effectively because they do no use the same tools as men, as Brandon mentioned in this article.
Loud mouthed Lesbians rally groups of women professing that they can do everything and anything they want. With our schools dumbing down our children, those young ladies have no clue what is hitting them between the eyes until when they go looking for a man, and he tells them he's Red Pilled and NO THANKS !!!
My suggestion is "Let them eat cake", and men, look into what MGTOW means and how we have been raised by women and the problems it has caused. Listen to and emulate your fathers and make decisions based upon the masculine strengths your fathers taught you. Leaders have always been masculine and always will be, regardless of whether they are men or women.
written by Femaile Who Admires Men , January 03, 2018
@ Waz
I agree with you that it might be penis envy, but you are so wrong re men are "ugly & unattractive".
Where did you get that idea?
Speaking as a female, men are definitely attractive, especially the good looking ones.
written by Penelope , January 03, 2018
If women had been in charge we'd still be back in Neanderthal villages, but with great relationships. Progress is largely a male construct because masculine identity includes making an impact on the world.
Take a little boy and a little girl for a walk. The little girl says, Oh look at the pretty flowers. The little boy is swinging a stick at them to see how many flowerheads he can knock off.
It's OK. Vivre la difference.
written by Major Skeptic , January 03, 2018
It seems the "women's lib" movement has resulted in a general lack of trust in men on behalf of women. Women have been told that men exploit them, take advantage of them and sexually objectify them.
I believe one of the main goals of "the bonds of marriage" is to "domesticate" the male (tame the wild stallions!).
I pointed out to my sons, during multiple Hollywood movies, the typical theme in a male-female relationship as portrayed by Hollywood: the guy always screws up and it's up to him to kiss the wife's ass to "make up", even if it's her fault. I'm sure we're all familiar with the sayings "happy wife, happy life" and "go along to get along". Sounds like a recipe for resentment and failure.
My ex had my sons cleaning toilets when they were 4-5 to "make them into good husbands".
I keep reminding my sons that there is no legitimate reason to get "legally married". It's a trap, by definition (something you are lured/tricked into that is difficult/painful/impossible to escape). How can having the "state" involved in your personal life be "romantic"? Brainwashed!!
Boston: "A Man I'll Never Be" (AKA:Fairy-Tale expectations):
If I said what's on my mind
You'd turn and walk away
Disappearing way back in your dreams
It's so hard to be unkind
So easy just to say
That everything is just the way it seems
You look up at me
And somewhere in your mind you see
A man I'll never be
If only I could find a way
I'd feel like I'm the man you believe I am
And it's getting harder every day for me
To hide behind this dream you see
A man I'll never be
I can't get any stronger
I can't climb any higher
You'll never know just how hard I've tried
Cry a little longer
And hold a little tighter
Emotions can't be satisfied
You look up at me
And somewhere in your mind you still see
A man I'll never be
If only I could find a way
I'd feel like I'm the man you believe I am
And it's getting harder every day for me
To hide behind this dream you see
A man I'll never be
written by Bob Austin, Texas , January 04, 2018
Great article! A few clarifications. Masculinity is a trait not a sex. ditto femininity.
Masculinity is goal seeking, A->B->C etc in a linear achievement way.
Femininity is not goal seeking, other than to be embracing or in a state of surroundedness. Femininity isn't trying to get anywhere, because it already is there in its mind.
A good model for understanding is the tribal model. Men (masculinity) go out into the jungle and risk life and limb to bring back food to the tribe. Femininity is there waiting, ready and able to patch wounds, and to have a big group campfire sing along.
There is more in the sexual nature - Masculinity seeks to pierce the veil of femininity and be enveloped by femininity. Femininity is hesitant to just open to anyone, but when it does femininity wants to surround them. In the end femininity is the superior, life giving magic force. But femininity could not exist at all without masculinity.
written by da Curmudgeon , January 04, 2018
In a WAPO OP-ED a year or so ago, one of the N.O.W. Gang founders, openly admitted that "They" had gone too far. They had ruined the lives of four generations of young men... by neutering them with their BS.
written by Jack Daniels , January 04, 2018
Sexually under utilized men give in to a little female smile or flood of female bla bla.
Women have a clear advantage in a democrazy.., due to their ability to bla bla in endless stream of nonsense.
Not that I don't embrace when they truly talented one way or another - lol
written by Troggo , January 04, 2018
It's no coincidence that it's "Bloomberg" pushing this tripe... especially with Mike " Mighty Mouse" Bloomberg being the self-proclaimed "Moral Arbiter Of Righteousness"...
at least in the touchy-feely metro-sexual rareified "environs of "Upper" Manhattan. where a broken fingernail - or split-ends - is 'just cause' for a neighborhood weep-a-thon.
And in true "Bloomberg" fashion, notice how the focus of attention is shifted off the predatory "Usual Suspects" in Hollywood to demonise your average white working-stiff askin' Suzie out for a date.
written by NH Watcher , January 04, 2018
I have long believed that the goal of the feminist movement, as well as the gay rights movement, is the complete abandonment of sexual differences and the merging of the sexes. Notwithstanding the fact that this is biologically and spiritually impossible. True, though, the attack must begin when we are young, because as we age, our traits become more set and predictable (and we all live by some pattern/routine).
Look at the growing movement within "progressive" societies in Europe, etc., to remove the gender identity completely from birth certificates, allowing the "human" (not man or woman) to "choose" their identity as they age (or "progress"). It is all a lie, of course.
Perhaps this is also the basis of the push behind AI (artificial intelligence) and VR (virtual reality) technologies. Robots are made fundamentally asexual, and using VR devices, one can inhabit any reality one chooses. But you can never take biology or spirituality out of the end goal, unfortunately ... thanks be to God. We are born either male or female (hermaphrodites accounting for less than 2% of all births), and the spiritual differences between the sexes reflect a set of differences inherent in God's creation of humankind (as distinct from God as the Uncreated/Creator).
The fact remains this "merging" end goal is impossible.
God help us.
written by Down-south Ernie , January 04, 2018
My two pre-teen sons know they are male by birth and American by grace of God. They also know it will be necessary to act like they got a pair! Know your enemy
written by Plam , January 04, 2018
Males are not born, they are made. Nature goes an extra mile to ensure it makes boys. Women can never be like men. Women can never be geniuses.
The evidence is indisputable that excessive prenatal exposure to male androgen can produce male gender role
behavior in females. And, Roger Gorskis UCLA team found that when testosterone is withheld by castrating rat pups their brains look like those of females.
What does it all mean? It means that, all things being equal, we would all come out female. It means that a male babys Y chromosome induces the mothers undescended testicles to manufacture testosterone and other male androgens that shape a male fetus gonads and brain and launch him on a life course which is incomparable and literally inconceivable to the female of the species; and this process begins in the first weeks of existence as a zygote.
But most importantly, it means that males are not born, they are made.
written by Plam , January 04, 2018
Brandon, we all start as neutral female in the fetus. If the spermatosoid carried Y chromosome them the mother's body is instructed to make a male.
Read a book called "Brain Sex" by Anne Moir and David Jessel which is a compilation of not so well known researches on sexual polymorphism.
The funny thing is that both authors used to be staunch feminists and believers in sex equality before compiling the researches.
Another book I would recommend to all men out there is - Rich Zubaty's "What Men Know and Women Don't".
written by Femaile Who Admires Men , January 04, 2018
Brandon, wouldn't the man be made as male at the time of conception, and not at the time of birth? That seems to me a little late to make him a male. If he is going to be male, it would have to start at conception.
written by Rog , January 04, 2018
I think an augment can be made that the blurring of the sexes through social engineering is one of many tools employed by our betters to depopulate us annoying and troublesome humans.
written by Implied Violin , January 05, 2018
Another article that is on-point and necessary at this time, especially in the aftermath of the Harvey Weinstein fiasco.
There is a respected professor of psychology who is standing up to all this gender madness, by the name of Jordan Peterson. Here's a link to a25-minute video of his where he talks about this stuff - "Gender Pronouns and the Free Speech War" (the first of two parts - the sound quality isn't the best but he is dead-on):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hrKvLO523oM&feature=youtu.be
I like most of this guy's stuff. Definitely a manly man.
written by Penelope , January 06, 2018
Mothers don't have undescended testicles. Male babies and little boys do. Just a confusion you picked up somewhere.
written by Renewed , January 08, 2018
Did not waste my time on the Oprah show last night, but saw the headlines. Men better learn how to man up because if we are still a viable state in a few years, the Oprah show will land in D.C. with its version of the man haters club!
I highly doubt the state will be viable by then, but my timing has been suspect so far
written by Kasper , January 09, 2018
They pretend to like you, and then they steal your stuff.
written by DataJunkie , January 11, 2018
While women's rights are a legitimate issue, "feminist ideology" was a deliberate construct funded and guided mainly by the eugenics/de-population minded Rockefeller clan; and they were joined by other globalists like the Carnegie and Ford Foundations. They understood the destruction of any nation; which is required for a NWO one world government, is dependent upon destroying the nuclear family. Gloria Steinem was a CIA asset and Ms magazine was also partially funded by the CIA. The Rock's wanted mom out of the house, chasing her ego, competing with men for money and stuff; thereby damaging/destroying male/female relationships [and famalies], while turning her children over to the state indoctrination centers we call "schools". Feminism is not about being gay but the lesbian or LGBT communities are being heavily funded by the Globalists; along with Black Lives Matter and all the other so-called liberal/social justice movements. One comment acknowledges the Globalist notion of "unisex" humans and is correct. The Globalists have mistaken themselves for gods. I believe the ultimate blow back will be fierce. Trump's election wasn't about him; it was about the people firing a shot across the Globalist bow. As a member of Verifiable Voting, I can tell you, only a mind-blowing landslide could have elected Trump. Regardless of Trump; the vast majority of Americans have told the Globalists they are aware of the basics even if they don't fully understand the structure; i.e. the foundation of it all is fake/fiat/counterfeit "money".
written by Big Bob , January 11, 2018
If women didn't have what's between their legs I wouldn't have any use for them. God it's great to be a man.
written by Penelope , January 13, 2018
@ datajunkie, Data Junkie you're so right about the origin of the whole womens lib movement. Of course women have the same rights & of course equal pay for the same work, but I saw so many mothers in the workplace who wanted to be at home w their small children. They were forced to keep working because the economy is so ruined. My Dad had only a high school education and supported a wife & 5 kids w ease-- in the 50s & 60s. But you're right the family was targeted by the Rockefeller, et al think tanks & foundations.
I can't agree about Trump however. I think his election was engineered by telling us so openly that the media was against him. It's a hopeful sign though that the way to get elected is to at least pretend to be antiestablishment.